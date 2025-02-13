Rocket League Servers Are Down

Rocket League is one of the most popular online multiplayer games thanks to its fast-paced nature and high skill ceiling. While initially developed by Psyonix, it was picked up by Epic Games who took over as publisher, making the game free-to-play and reaching a wider audience. Many were not happy with the acquisition, blaming Epic Games for many changes and issues that would appear. Unfortunately, it seems another issue has arisen, preventing players from playing Rocket League. All of Rocket League’s online services are currently offline, meaning players cannot play any game modes in Rocket League that require any online features.

Epic Games was able to quickly restore the online functionality for Rocket League. The resolution arrived swiftly after servers went down, allowing players to jump back into the multiplayer aspect of Rocket League.

The official website for Epic Games’ status page shows each function of Rocket League is down except for the website. Players can track the Epic Games’ status page to stay up-to-date on Rocket League’s online services return.

Rocket League Online Services Status major outages.

Fans are understandably upset, especially with no timeline for when services will be restored. With all services listed as Major Outage, it may be some time before players can return to playing Rocket League. Players have taken to social media to express their frustration, with some even demanding Psyonix and Epic Games provide drops for the inconvenience.

The news of all online services for Rocket League going down comes shortly after a wide PlayStation Network outage, and while the two are likely not related, fans are worried Rocket League may be down for a lengthy time as PSN was. Epic Games is working to resolve the issue, but until it does so, players will be unable to play Rocket League online.