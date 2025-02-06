Epic Games Has New Free Games (And Another Secret Free Download)

Epic Games Store has a new free game available for all EGS users on PC to download, plus an additional secret free download. The new free Epic Games Store game is available as of today, and until 11 a.m. ET February 13, which is the following Thursday. During this period, the PC game is completely free to download and then keep forever. However, it must be redeemed during this period.

As for the free video game in question, it is Beyond Blue from E-Line Media, who not only developed the 2020 release, but published it as well. As the name loosely suggests, it is an underwater diving adventure game from the same team that brought Never Alone to market in 2014.

Upon release, the adventure game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 68 to 75, which are no doubt not the most impressive scores. However, its user reviews are more flattering. On Epic Games Store, the game has a 4.3 out of 5 user review score. Meanwhile, on Steam, the same PC version has an 87% approval rating across nearly 1,000 user reviews.

In addition to Beyond Blue, Epic Games Store users have another free download available to them in the form of the Dying Light – 10th Anniversary Bundle DLC, which was recently made free by developer and publisher Techland. This Epic Games Store freebie has not been advertised in the same way by Epic Games.

[Update: In addition to Beyond Blue, Humankind has also been made free as a surprise free game.]

Beyond Blue:

“Beyond Blue is a single-player narrative adventure that takes you deep into our planet’s beating blue heart,” reads an official description of this week’s free Epic Games Store game, for those unfamiliar with it. “Set in the near future, Beyond Blue explores the mysteries of our ocean through the eyes of Mirai, a deep-sea explorer and scientist. Become a part of a newly-formed research team using groundbreaking technologies to see, hear, and interact with the ocean in a more meaningful way than has ever been attempted.”

Those that decide to check out Beyond Blue now that it is free on Epic Games Store should expect a game that is typically about three to five hours long. The bottom end of this range represents a quicker playthrough invested only in the main story, while the top end of the range represents a completionist playthrough.

