Rocket League’s Fan-Favorite Halloween Event Returns Next Week

Rocket League is getting back into the spooky spirit of things next week when the return of the Haunted Hallows event. It’s a seasonal occasion in Rocket League that happens each year around this time, so even though we always know roughly when it’ll be back, it’s still a mode player eagerly wait for. It releases on October 14th with new cosmetics available for a limited time, and it’s bringing with it a host of other notable features.

Psyonix announced the return of the Haunted Hallows event this week in a post on the game’s blog where it previewed what’s to come. We haven’t gotten a look yet at what kinds of cosmetics will be available throughout the event, but judging from the theme and reveals from past years, you can expect all kinds of Halloween and Fall-themed accessories to release for players’ cars.

“Get ready to dress up your Battle-Car and earn some Candy Corn, because Haunted Hallows is returning this Halloween season,” Psyonix said. “The third installment of this spectacular spookfest will start as soon as the update goes live. This year’s in-game event is ready to flip what you expect from the usual Haunted Hallows, so stay tuned later this week for more info!”

Judging from that description, it sounds like this year’s Halloween event will be a bit different from the past iterations of Haunted Hallows. How it’ll differ remains to be seen, but we shouldn’t have to wait much longer since the event starts next week. A trailer and a full breakdown of what’s to come will likely be released soon.

In the meantime, you can look forward to a bunch of other features like the “Post-Game Party Up” option that’ll let you team up with people you just played with for another match. It’ll be a useful feature for players who have a decent game with some randoms and want to try their luck for a second win.

Also included in this year’s Haunted Hallows update is the “Team-Colored Boost Meter” feature that matches up your Boost Meter color with that of your team’s.

“With an ever-growing collection of Painted Battle-Cars and Decals, we wanted to make it even easier to see exactly what color team you’re on at the start of each game,” the announcement said. “That’s why the October Update is bringing colored Boost Meters. The Boost Meter itself will remain the same, but the Meter’s background will be blue or orange depending on your team color. The Boost Meter will also match custom team colors, and the Colorblind Mode option will apply to the boost meter, too!”

Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows event launches on October 14th at 10 a.m. PT.