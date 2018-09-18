‘Rocket League’ Hot Wheels DLC Announced

As if Rocket League didn’t have enough downloadable goodness to go around, the developers at Psyonix are returning with another go-around of Hot Wheels for fans to enjoy.

Today, the developer announced that it will introduce a new Hot Wheels Triple Threat DLC Pack, set to release for all consoles, as well as PC, on September 24. The pack goes for $5.99 and includes three new Battle Cars to play around with, along with a number of Toppers themed after the classic toys.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Triple Threat DLC pack includes the following goods:

Three Premium Battle-Cars: Gazella GT, MR11 and Fast 4WD

Four unique decals for each of the premium Battle-Cars

Gorilla, Snake and Spider Toppers

You can get a glimpse of these cars in the trailer above, and get amped up for their arrival in just a few days’ time.

On top of that, Psyonix also confirmed that a physical Rocket League 5-Pack will be available in stores starting in mid-October. The pack will include physical versions of such favorites as the Gazella GT, the MR11, the Fast 4WD, the Bone Shaker and the Twin Mill III Battle-Cars. In addition, it will also have a special DLC code that will unlock Hot Hot Wheels for your cars of choice, in case they weren’t scorching enough as it is.

And for those fans that aren’t ready to double down on Hot Wheels paid downloadable content, don’t worry — you’ll be getting something for free as well. All Rocket League players will be able to add the following content to their growing library of goods:

New Hot Wheels Rivals Arena

Hot Wheels 50th Anniversary-themed customization items

All this ties in with the 50th anniversary celebration of the brand — and it’s probably the best way you can celebrate, outside of actually playing with some Hot Wheels toys. Hey, we got goals to score here!

No doubt this should help Rocket League continue to find a strong following into the holiday season, and hopefully we’ll see even more DLC that will lead into 2019, and perhaps the game’s biggest year to date. We’ll see where things shape up in the weeks ahead.

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.