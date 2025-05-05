BioShock Infinite Is Free in Promo That Expires Incredibly Soon

BioShock Infinite is currently free to download and keep for good in a deal that will be coming to an end shortly. While it’s not as popular as the original BioShock, BioShock Infinite is still very much beloved by millions and is the most recent game in the series to have come about. Now, for those looking to experience it for the first time or perhaps the 50th, an ongoing offer can have you snagging Infinite for nothing whatsoever.

This free giveaway for BioShock Infinite comes by way of Prime Gaming. While the offer necessitates the need for an active Amazon Prime subscription, given that tens of millions of people around the globe are already members, this is a deal that many can take advantage of without having to throw down any money. Upon claiming BioShock Infinite through Prime Gaming, users will then be given a code for the game that can be redeemed on PC through the Microsoft Store. It’s here that you’ll be able to keep BioShock Infinite permanently and can play it whenever you’d like.

Best of all, the version of BioShock Infinite that is being handed out is that of the Complete Edition. This includes not only the base game, but both parts of the acclaimed “Burial at Sea” DLC that came out in the months after Infinite’s original launch. As such, this is far and away the best version of the game to get, as all of this content still continues to retail for up to $50 on its own.

BioShock Infinite has been free on Prime Gaming since April and follows the likes of BioShock and BioShock 2, which were also previously given out through the service. What makes it notable at the time of this writing, though, is that this offer is about to end. Prime Gaming users only have two days left to claim BioShock Infinite as it will be removed from the platform on Wednesday, May 7th. As such, make sure that you act fast if you haven’t copped this free version of Infinite yet.

Synopsis: “Indebted to the wrong people, with his life on the line, veteran of the U.S. Cavalry and now hired gun, Booker DeWitt has only one opportunity to wipe his slate clean. He must rescue Elizabeth, a mysterious girl imprisoned since childhood and locked up in the flying city of Columbia. Forced to trust one another, Booker and Elizabeth form a powerful bond during their daring escape. Together, they learn to harness an expanding arsenal of weapons and abilities, as they fight on zeppelins in the clouds, along high-speed Sky-Lines, and down in the streets of Columbia, all while surviving the threats of the air-city and uncovering its dark secret.”