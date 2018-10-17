‘Rocket League’ Getting Hot Wheels RC Cars Next Month

Psyonix has announced that it has partnered up with the Hot Wheels brand once again. But this time, instead of bringing the beloved toy cars to the video game, it’s bringing the video game to beloved toy cars!

The Rocket League RC Rivals set is ready to make its debut on the market starting on November 1, bringing two Octane and Dominus cars for players of all ages to enjoy. The set, going for $179.99, comes with the two cars, which can be controlled with the help of your mobile phone (via a free downloadable app), along with a Rocket League ball, so that you can play just like you would in the video game.

Don’t worry, you’ll have a playfield to kick the ball around on, as the set also includes a custom field mat, a large boost pad station and a scoreboard, so you can keep track of all the points you score.

But you’ll also get some Rocket League gaming goodies for your troubles, as the set also include some special items that tie in with the Rocket League brand. These include a Hot Wheels Goal Explosion, a Hot Wheels RC Rivals Trooper and a set of decals for your Octane and Dominus vehicles! (These are good for any version of the game, be it console or PC, so don’t worry about having to buy anything specific to get them.)

The partnership with Hot Wheels and Rocket League previously introduced some free and paid content for the game, including special die-cast cars and other goodies for players to enjoy. It’s nice to see that the two brands were able to flip things around and offer them in real life as well. Alas, you probably won’t be able to pull off those amazing rocket jumps to score goals. You’ll have to rely on, gasp!, real playing skills.

So if you’ve got a Rocket League fan in your life, this would probably make for a really cool Christmas gift — along with a physical copy of the game, of course.

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.