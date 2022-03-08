Rocket League Reveals New Season 6 Details

A new season of Rocket League is set to begin later this week, and it looks like fans will have plenty to look forward to! Rocket League Season 6 starts on March 9th at 8 a.m. PT, and the theme is based on an animated series featuring a purple creature called the Nomster. This season’s Rocket Pass will include several items based on the Nomster, including wheels, a goal explosion, an antenna, and more. Naturally, the Rocket Pass will be available at the start of the new season, and it also includes the brand-new Nomad van, with Well Traveled Decal.

Psyonix and Epic Games have released a trailer for the new season, which can be found embedded below.

During Season 6, Neo Tokyo is getting a comic-inspired facelift with the Neo Tokyo (Comic) Variant arena, which will be available at the start of the season. At some point throughout Season 6, players will be able to check out a new limited-time mode, as well. Unfortunately, very few details have been revealed at this time, but Psyonix has referred to it as “smashing” and tells fans it will feature “bumping;” hopefully, the developer won’t keep us waiting too long for more information! Last but not least, Season 5’s competitive rewards will be released shortly after the start of Season 6.

While Rocket League fans are waiting for the new season to start, they can always participate in a limited-time mode based on The Batman. The Gotham City Rumble LTM was added last week, alongside the Batmobile from the new movie. Content based on The Batman is only available through March 8th at 6 p.m. PT, so fans interested in checking it out have just a little time left to do so!

Rocket League is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

