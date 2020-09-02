Rocket League Won't Require PlayStation Plus or Nintendo Switch Online When it Goes Free-to-Play

✖

New details related to Psyonix’s big free-to-play update for Rocket League have been revealed which include the confirmation that PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch owners won’t need online subscriptions to play the game online once the update drops. That means PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch Online will no longer be required for Rocket League, though it looks like Xbox Live Gold will still be required. The update with these changes included will release in mid-September and will be followed by the free-to-play launch of Rocket League not long afterwards.

Psyonix shared the latest on its plans for Rocket League in the most recent post detailing the rollout of the free-to-play version of the game. Tucked away in the “Other Things to Know” section of the Rocket League post was the important line about PlayStation Plus and Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions that confirmed they wouldn’t be needed anymore.

In addition to Tournaments, Challenges, and Cross-Progression, there's still a lot coming to Rocket League when free to play launches. Here's everything else you can expect, like new Ranks, new Quick Chats, and more!

Aside from that announcement, the section had a bunch of other interesting bits of information that are worth knowing but don’t really fit into any of the other sections. Those notes can be found below starting with the line about the online subscriptions no longer being needed.

Rocket League Free-to-Play Update

PlayStation Plus on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch Online will no longer be required for online play on those platforms.

Rocket ID Will Become Epic Friends When the update goes live, your Rocket ID friends list will become the Epic Friends list. Friends you had through Rocket ID will transfer to Epic Friends, and any friends you currently have through your Epic Games Account will be visible in Rocket League.

New Quick Chats Incoming! Bumping! On your left. On your right. Passing!

Default settings are changing for incoming players. Voice Chat will be disabled by default, and L2 (PS4), LT (Xbox), ZL (Switch) will default to Air Roll.

Heatseeker will be playable in private matches

New bot difficulty under Rookie

Merc is getting a new, unique hitbox, for a total of six hitbox types

Rocket League X Monstercat remixes of fan favorite songs will be added celebrating the music's legacy throughout the years (Presave here!)

Solo Standard Playlist will be removed following Competitive Season 14

As for the update’s exact release date, Psyonix said it couldn’t give that information just yet. It’ll release in mid-September with the free-to-play launch coming afterwards, but that’s all we know for now.

