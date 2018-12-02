Gaming

‘Rocket League’ Players Have Played More Than 3 Billion Matches

Rocket League is one of the most popular games in the world that, as of September, boasts over 50 million players. That said, it perhaps should come as no surprise that said 50 million-plus players have racked up over three billion matches played.

News of the crazy and impressive milestone comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, which issued the following Tweet this week:

Doing some quick math, that means that roughly for every player there’s been 60 matches played. Now, of course not every player has played 60 matches. In fact, there’s probably a considerable amount of people who downloaded or purchased the game, booted it up, but never played a single match.

And when you consider there are plenty of Rocket League junkies out there — like me — who have played thousands of matches, it means there’s a considerable amount of players who haven’t played more than 60 matches. And that’s insane. I think I played 60 matches just in the first couple of days of owning it.

Unfortunately, Psyonix doesn’t divulge the numbers we want to know, such as: how many of these matches finished with full rosters? Or, how many sarcastic usages of the voice chat have been used? Hopefully, one day, we’ll get these pertinent answers.

Anyway, as you would expect, the game’s community was out celebrating the special milestone:

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

