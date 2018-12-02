‘Rocket League’ Players Have Played More Than 3 Billion Matches

Rocket League is one of the most popular games in the world that, as of September, boasts over 50 million players. That said, it perhaps should come as no surprise that said 50 million-plus players have racked up over three billion matches played.

News of the crazy and impressive milestone comes way of the game’s official Twitter account, which issued the following Tweet this week:

Videos by ComicBook.com

We did it…together. Three BILLION matches played! ⚽ Big thanks to all Rocket League players for helping us hit this amazing milestone! Share your #OneMoreGame moments with us! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/D9W5njjSN4 — Rocket League 🍂 (@RocketLeague) November 28, 2018

Doing some quick math, that means that roughly for every player there’s been 60 matches played. Now, of course not every player has played 60 matches. In fact, there’s probably a considerable amount of people who downloaded or purchased the game, booted it up, but never played a single match.

And when you consider there are plenty of Rocket League junkies out there — like me — who have played thousands of matches, it means there’s a considerable amount of players who haven’t played more than 60 matches. And that’s insane. I think I played 60 matches just in the first couple of days of owning it.

Unfortunately, Psyonix doesn’t divulge the numbers we want to know, such as: how many of these matches finished with full rosters? Or, how many sarcastic usages of the voice chat have been used? Hopefully, one day, we’ll get these pertinent answers.

Anyway, as you would expect, the game’s community was out celebrating the special milestone:

Here’s to 3 billion matches, Rocket League, and to billions more! pic.twitter.com/ptL9k5dvDx — Rainbine Dash (@MidnightStrike4) November 28, 2018

I’ve dumped nearly 600 hours of my life into this game, uninstalled and reinstalled 14 times out of anger, and for some reason have gotten 2 BMD’s out of the 40> cases I’ve opened. I’m in love with this game, keep up the great work u Rocket League dev’s and whatnot 😛 — TC71 (@trevorcraft71) November 28, 2018

No need to thanks us, just doing our part just like your doing your part. Without you, this wouldn’t be possible. On behalf of the community, thank you for your dedication on rocket league! — Guy (@Somerandondude3) November 28, 2018

Rocket League is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.