Rocket League RC Toy Set Announced from Hot Wheels and Psyonix

With Hot Wheels making its way onto the tracks in Rocket League, an IRL RC counterpart isn’t that surprising. It may not be a big shocker, but it is a really awesome move on their part for both collectors and children enjoying the online game.

Hot Wheels and Psyonix team up once more for a new line of remote-controlled cars that will be making their way into homes this Fall. Each car will be fully controllable through blue-tooth enabled devices and they will all come with their very own base, ball, and field so that the in-game world of Rocket League can become a real life reality.

It’s not just the real world that is getting some love either. For those that purchase any of the cars in the upcoming RC line, Rocket League DLC for the game itself will also be included. It’s a well-rounded package, especially with this title being so popular among the gaming community.

No word yet on when the new line will be released, but we do know they will retail at $179.99. For more about the cross-platform joy that many have been taking part in:

Soccer meets driving once again in the long-awaited, physics-based sequel to the beloved arena classic, Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars!

A futuristic Sports-Action game, Rocket League, equips players with booster-rigged vehicles that can be crashed into balls for incredible goals or epic saves across multiple, highly-detailed arenas. Using an advanced physics system to simulate realistic interactions, Rocket League® relies on mass and momentum to give players a complete sense of intuitive control in this unbelievable, high-octane re-imagining of association football.

Awesome features include: