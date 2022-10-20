Rocket League Halloween Update Adds Saw, Chucky Content and More

Halloween is just around the corner, and Rocket League players can now celebrate the occasion with a new Haunted Hallows event. Pysonix is calling this year's event Haunted Hallows VI: Icons of Horror, as players will find content based on a number of horror movie icons. Saw, Trick 'r Treat, Child's Play, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre are all represented in the game right now, with special decals, wheels, Goal Explosions, and anthems. Rocket League players that aren't fans of the horror movie genre can still enjoy some spooky fun thanks to special limited time modes that fit the Halloween theme.

A trailer for this year's Haunted Hallows event can be found embedded below.

Each of the four horror franchises represented in this year's event has its own decal and wheels that can be obtained by completing Haunted Hallows challenges. The decals offer designs that make the car resemble Billy the Doll, Sam, Chucky, and Leatherface. There are also wheels that resemble jigsaws (Saw), Sam's broken sucker (Trick 'r Treat), a pair of Good Guys shoes (Child's Play), and a chainsaw (The Texas Chain Saw Massacre). Players can also find the following anthems in the Item Shop:

Chucky's Laugh Player Anthem

Halloween Player Anthem

Hello Zepp Player Anthem

Leatherface's Chainsaw Player Anthem

Trick or Treat Player Anthem

You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween Player Anthem by Muse



During the event, players can check out the Spooky Cube LTM, which is available now through October 26th. Then Heatseeker LTM will return from October 26th through November 1st, when Haunted Hallows comes to an end. Both of these LTMs will be played in the Farmstead (Spooky) Arena. All in all, it looks like Rocket League fans will have plenty to enjoy through the end of the month!

Rocket League is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the Haunted Hallows event in Rocket League? Do any of these new decals appeal to you? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!