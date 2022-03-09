Rocket League Season 6 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The Rocket League Season 6 update is live alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Psyonix has done with the latest season of the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Unfortunately, Season 6 isn’t brimming with a ton of new content, at least not of the consequential variety. What it does have is a new arena variant for Neo Tokyo, one of fans’ least favorite arenas due to the brightness and many colors of the arena. While we know everything that the update does, we don’t know how big the file size of the update is on various platforms, which means we can’t offer any insight into how long the update will take to download.

It’s worth noting that while the Season 6 update is live, the actual season won’t be live until tomorrow. To this end, Psyonic claims additional patch notes will be provided when this happens. What these additionals patch notes will entail, we don’t know.

Below, you can check out the update’s patch notes, courtesy of Psyonix:

NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant – Neo Tokyo (Comic) is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Soundtracks – ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 1’ and ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 2’ music playlists have been removed from the game

BUG FIXES

[PlayStation] Fixed a crash scenario involving four-player splitscreen

[PC] Fixed a bug causing framerate cap to reset on start or when opening the Settings menu

Fixed a trading error when attempting to trade equipped Avatar Borders and Player Banners

Fixed a notification display error when looking at new items

The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem now plays correctly when streamer safe is enabled

Fixed a bug causing Painted Samurai Car Bodies to lose color on trim when using its Common Decals

Fixed localization for Tournament queue text

Fixed appearance of several Painted Excavator Trails

Fixed a bug causing XVII Decal to change trim color on Marauder

Centered several Decals for the Insidio Car Body

The 50th Anniversary and Hot Wheels Race Team Decals for Fast 4WD and MR11 will now change colors when switching teams

Fixed Exo and Planetarium Paint Finishes on Gizmo

Fixed a Paint Finish error when using the 2020 Team Liquid decal on Fennec Car Body

Rocket League is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.