Rocket League Season 6 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The Rocket League Season 6 update is live alongside official patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer Psyonix has done with the latest season of the free-to-play Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game. Unfortunately, Season 6 isn’t brimming with a ton of new content, at least not of the consequential variety. What it does have is a new arena variant for Neo Tokyo, one of fans’ least favorite arenas due to the brightness and many colors of the arena. While we know everything that the update does, we don’t know how big the file size of the update is on various platforms, which means we can’t offer any insight into how long the update will take to download.
It’s worth noting that while the Season 6 update is live, the actual season won’t be live until tomorrow. To this end, Psyonic claims additional patch notes will be provided when this happens. What these additionals patch notes will entail, we don’t know.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Below, you can check out the update’s patch notes, courtesy of Psyonix:
NEW CONTENT
- New Arena Variant – Neo Tokyo (Comic) is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play
CHANGES AND UPDATES
- Soundtracks – ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 1’ and ‘Rocket League OST Vol. 2’ music playlists have been removed from the game
BUG FIXES
- [PlayStation] Fixed a crash scenario involving four-player splitscreen
- [PC] Fixed a bug causing framerate cap to reset on start or when opening the Settings menu
- Fixed a trading error when attempting to trade equipped Avatar Borders and Player Banners
- Fixed a notification display error when looking at new items
- The SARPBC Theme Player Anthem now plays correctly when streamer safe is enabled
- Fixed a bug causing Painted Samurai Car Bodies to lose color on trim when using its Common Decals
- Fixed localization for Tournament queue text
- Fixed appearance of several Painted Excavator Trails
- Fixed a bug causing XVII Decal to change trim color on Marauder
- Centered several Decals for the Insidio Car Body
- The 50th Anniversary and Hot Wheels Race Team Decals for Fast 4WD and MR11 will now change colors when switching teams
- Fixed Exo and Planetarium Paint Finishes on Gizmo
- Fixed a Paint Finish error when using the 2020 Team Liquid decal on Fennec Car Body
Rocket League is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.