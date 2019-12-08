Rocket League Petition Demands the Tesla Cybertruck

Rocket League play is dominated by three cars: the Octane, the Dominus, and the Fennec. Among these three, the Octane is easily the top dog for both casual and pro players, but that’s only because Psyonix and Epic Games haven’t added the Tesla Cybertruck to the game yet. And they probably won’t. However, if — emphasis on if — they did, it would be a game-changer. Instantly, every other car not named the Twin Mill would become obsolete. The new Musk meta they would call it.

Again, the chance that Pysonix — on its own — ever adds the Tesla Cybertruck is virtually zero. And that’s why petitions exist. When somebody won’t give you what you ask for, you demand it with a super serious petition, which is exactly what the Internet has done. That’s right, there’s a petition to get the Tesla Cybertruck in Rocket League over on Change.org.

“Our great and generous Elon Musk has bestowed upon us a revolutionary vehicle whose beauty, power, and elegance is unsurpassed,” reads the petition. “Now my fellow gamers, we must fight for what is most undoubtedly meant for us to play with, because lets face it, most of us will never be able to afford one. Please sign this petition and fight to put it in the hands of the man with the plan himself. He will do it for us. He will do it for the memes. He will do it because he is the one and only: Elon Musk.”

Personally, as a fair weather Maruader main (sometimes Twin Mill main), I wouldn’t mind the Tesla Cybertruck, but only if I can deck it out like other non-licensed cars. However, if it’s going to be a Batmobile or Sweet Tooth kinda deal, no thanks.

