Rocket League x The Batman Crossover Announced

Rocket League’s already got some Batman cosmetics from past releases, but it’ll soon have even more when the crossover with The Batman drops early next month. Psyonix announced this week its plans to release “The Batman Bundle” in Rocket League on March 2nd which will come with a number of different cosmetics alongside a limited-time game mode. This bundle will conveniently arrive just two days before The Batman is scheduled to release in theaters on March 4th.

For those who want the new Batman gear, you’ll have to fork over 1100 Credits in order to purchase the bundle. It comes with eight different items which are unsurprisingly largely built around the image of the Batmobile. A unique Goal Explosion helps to round out the kit.

The contents of Rocket League’s new Batman bundle can be found listed below:

The Batman Bundle

Batmobile (2022) Body (Dominus Hitbox)

Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio

Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish

Batmobile (2022) Wheels

Batmobile (2022) Boost

Batmobile (2022) Trail

Reel Life Decal

The Batman Goal Explosion

To preserve the look of the new Batmobile 2022 body and all its attachments, Psyonix said everything listed above except for the Goal Explosion can only be attached to that vehicle body. Similarly, the Batmobile 2022 cosmetic can’t be customized in any other way, so there’ll be no goofy cosmetics on Batman’s ride.

In addition to this bundle, you’ll get to try out a special limited-time mode whether you plan on spending your Credits or not. That mode is the Gotham City Rumble LTM which will put a Batman spin on the game’s unpredictable Rumble mode.

“With the gates of Arkham Asylum unlocked, madness has spilled onto the Rocket League Arenas once again, transforming this noble game into the deadly Gotham City Rumble,” Psyonix said about the new mode that’ll be live for a while. “Power-ups in this LTM work the same as Rumble but are themed after the many villains of Batman’s past. Rack up easy clears with The Joker’s Boxing Glove, grapple through the air with Poison Ivy’s Vines, or slingshot the ball behind you with the Bat-Grapnel. Just don’t let Clayface Spikes slip past you for a goal.”

Psyonix clarified that this bundle and the limited-time mode will both be available in the game from March 2nd at 9 a.m. PST until March 8th at 6 p.m.