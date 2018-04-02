Rocket League’s Tournaments Update Gets a Release Time

Heads up! Our Tournaments Update will be released on Tuesday, April 3 at approximately 10am PDT (1pm EDT, 7pm CEST). Deployment on all platforms may take up to 30 minutes. Learn more about the Tournaments Update: https://t.co/vTaXWFPPZF pic.twitter.com/ISZSYrTJIz — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 2, 2018

Rocket League players now have a definite timeframe for when the big Tournaments update will be released.

Confirmed on the Rocket League Twitter account, the Tournaments update will be releasing on April 3 at approximately 10 a.m. PT. It was already known that the update would be released on that date, but the latest announcement gives a set time for players to expect the update’s release.

The Tournaments update from Psyonix is one that the devs have been previewing for some time now after letting players try out the new Tournaments feature in the beta phase. As the name suggests, this mode allows Rocket League players to organize their own competitions and face off against other teams until there’s only one remaining squad of Rocket League players. Depending on how many teams are involved, this could be quite the achievement for some with Tournaments able to hold up to 128 teams.

Different game modes can also be selected to decide who’s the best in modes outside of the traditional gameplay, that detail and more seen below as well as through the Tournaments section of Rocket League’s site.

Make Your Bracket

You can select up to 128 teams for the bracket size, pick the start time, restrict to a certain rank, etc.

Pick a Game Mode

Select your favorite ways to play Rocket League such as Soccar, Snow Day, Hoops, Rumble, or Dropshot!

Choose Your Arena

Want to play in the neon-soaked city Neo Tokyo or the classic DFH Stadium? Hit the pitch, sand, or turf and take on the competition!

Mutate It

Toss some Mutators into the mix by changing the ball size, boost strength, gravity, and more!

Play and Win!

Those are the basics! We’ll be adding more tournament organizer control for this feature going forward.

Rocket League’s Twitter account also announced that PAX East attendees will be able to take part in some Tournament gameplay themselves. The update will have already been available for players for a few days when PAX East starts, but those who participate in the on-location competitions have the chance to take home some free Rocket League gear.

Rocket League will be at #PAXEast2018 with THREE tournaments open to all badgeholders! BONUS: Everyone who participates in the 2v2 Traditional Tournament on Friday gets a FREE Rocket League t-shirt from our friends at @JINX! Full details: https://t.co/xHg0Q1sPW0 pic.twitter.com/wo9PQecHTH — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) April 2, 2018

The Tournaments update will be out tomorrow, so prepare for the update once it’s available and account for the scheduled time that’s planned for the update’s deployment.