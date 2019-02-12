‘Rocket League’ Update Will Add Cross-Platform Parties Next Week

Rocket League players are coming even closer together next week with the “Friends Update” scheduled to release on February 19th which will introduce cross-platform parties to Psyonix’s game.

Cross-platform games were already possible in Rocket League, but players will soon be able to party up with their friends across different platforms. The feature is one that’s been teased for a while with Psyonix pushing it back out of last year to a future release. Now, just after the PlayStation 4 was added to the list of compatible platforms for cross-play, Rocket League players will get their cross-platform parties next week, pending first-party certification.

With the update’s release, players will find a Friends Tab in the menu that’ll show all the friends on the platform that’s being played as well as a RocketID Tab which will show who all is online in other platforms.

We’re throwing a party and you’re invited! The Friends Update will go live on Feb. 19. Watch our walkthrough of the Friends List and Cross-Platform Parties! More info: //t.co/tuU7ftgEYc pic.twitter.com/Q6VfJ3Z1SQ — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) February 12, 2019

“The Friends Tab will display your friends on your current platform,” Psyonix said. “The RocketID Tab will show your online friends on all other platforms. After the update, every player will be auto-assigned a RocketID, which will be your username followed by four randomly-generated numbers. You may change the word portion of your RocketID at any time.”

Players will also be able to find others that they recently matched up against, so if there’s someone who you particularly did well with in a match, you can find them again in another new tab to party up again if both parties are willing.

“The Recent Players tab conveniently shows players you were recently matched up with or against,” Psyonix added. “If you had solid team chemistry with a randomly-matched player, you can easily send that player a Friend Request from the Recent Players tab if they are on a different platform.”

The last of the changes pertaining directly to friends lists in the Friends Update is the Alerts tab that’ll be the home for party invites, friend requests, and other notifications. Psyonix also added that the Club Invites players receive will benefit from the cross-platform support.

Rocket League’s Friends Update is scheduled to roll out on February 19th with full update notes coming soon.