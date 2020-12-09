Rocket League v1.88 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

A new Rocket League update -- titled v.188 -- is live on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch alongside official patch notes detailing every change and every bit of new content being added for the December update by Epic Games and developer Psyonix. Most notably, the update features an eSports Shop redesign, adds Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S enhancements, and comes packing new content creator community flags. Unfortunately, what it doesn't come with is enhancements for the PS5.

In addition to PS5 enhancements, Player Anthems are still missing, but unlike PS5 enhancements, the new customization feature will be coming soon alongside Season 2's launch tomorrow. With this feature, players will be able to any song from the game's library to their goal celebrations.

As for the update's size, it's currently unclear how meaty the download is on any of the aforementioned platforms. What we do know is that it does require a download and that the download size could be on the bigger side given the size of the patch notes.

Speaking of the patch notes, below you can check them out in their entirety, courtesy of Psyonix:

NEW CONTENT

Community Flags ‘Athena’ ‘FluuMP ’ ‘JohnnyBoi _i’ ‘JonSandman ’ ‘JZR ’ ‘Lethamyr ’ ‘Linkuru ’ ‘MERTZY ’ ‘Musty’ ‘PhantomACE ’ ‘SunlessKhan ’

Monstercat ‘Au5’ ‘Chime’ ‘Jack Newsome ’ ‘Rome in Silver’ ‘Sullivan King’ Flags



CHANGES AND UPDATES

Enhanced Xbox Series X|S Support For players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, a new “Video Quality” dropdown is now available under Settings > Video. This allows you to play Rocket League with either “Performance” or “Quality” settings as detailed below: Xbox Quality: 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR Performance: Game runs at 2688x1512 at 120 FPS with HDR Game UI displays at 4K Series X Xbox Quality: 1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR Performance: Game runs at 1344x756 at 120 FPS with HDR Game UI displays at 1080p Series S



- Tactical Quick Chat -

A new ‘Tactical Quick Chat Only,” option is now available under Settings > Gameplay > Text Chat

When enabled, all chat messages will be invisible to you except the following Quick Chats: All yours. Centering! Defending… Go for it! I got it! In position. Incoming! Need boost! Take the shot! Faking. Bumping! On your left. On your right. Passing!



- Esports Shop -

The Esports Shop has been redesigned from the ground up

The Shop is now separated into regions -- North America and Europe

Each team is fully visible in their region’s part of the Esports Shop

Item rotation has been removed All available items can be purchased directly from your favorite team's Esports Shop page



- UI -

Made several aesthetic and color changes

Changed name of ‘Options’ to ‘Settings’ in the main menu and throughout the game

In the post-match screen, a new ‘Options’ button displays the following: Mute/Report Player Change Presets Settings



BUG FIXES

[Nintendo Switch] Splitscreen play is back!

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug causing tabs to automatically scroll with viewing inventory

Adjusted exhaust flames on the Imperator DT5

Rocket League is available, for free, via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch.