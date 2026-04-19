Steam Makes $70 Game Only $3.49 for 24 hours

On Steam, right now, and for roughly the next 24 hours, a game that normally costs $70 can be had for just $3.49, thanks to a massive 95% discount. On April 20, though, this deal will expire, taking with it $66.51 in savings. And considering the game in question was only released in 2024, making it fairly new, and that it offers up to 45 hours of content, this is incredible value for PC gamers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Between now and the end of the week, all Steam users and Steam Deck users — as the game is playable on Steam Deck — can grab Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. Games’ Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League for just a few dollars. Unfortunately, as DC fans may know, the latest release from the acclaimed UK studio does not compare to its older releases. Its older releases being the Batman: Arkham games, of course. Those who are curious about the Suicide Squad game, though, have a golden opportunity to satisfy this curiosity for next to nothing. Spending $70 on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in 2026 is not advisable, but there is actually some value to be had at a little over $3 because while there are many who were ultimately disappointed with the 2024 release given the studio’s pedigree, the production level of the game, and the licensing involved, there were some who enjoyed it, hence its “Mixed” rating on Steam.

Play video

A Divisive 2024 Game

Some may assume Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has only negative reviews, but it actually has a 62% approval rating on the platform, so more recommend the game than not. To this end, the most up-voted user review for the game is one that is positive, and this reviewer played the game in 2026, making it timely.

“I missed the launch window chaos — the leaks, the backlash, the live-service discourse — and honestly? Best accidental decision I ever made,” reads the user review. “Coming into this in 2026, I had a genuinely good time, and I think that says more about the game’s actual quality than any day-one review ever could.”

None of this is to say Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a great game, because it is not. However, it’s also not a terrible game. In fact, it’s debatable whether it’s even a bad game. Disappointing? Absolutely, but that is different. And at just $3.49, there is going to be some incredible value here for some. It’s an incredible value that is about to disappear, though. Meanwhile, if even $3.49 is too much for your wallet at the moment, the good news is that Steam is currently giving away four games for free.

All of that said, feel free to sound off in the comment section with your thoughts, or, alternatively, migrate over to the ComicBook Forum and join the conversations there.