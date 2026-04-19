$40 PS5 Game Released in 2025 Now Only $4

A PS5 game released in 2025 that normally costs $40 on the PlayStation Store is available for just $4 for a limited time, thanks to a whopping 90% discount. Consequently, the PS5 game has never been cheaper on the PlayStation Store than this. However, this deal is only available until April 23. After this, the savings of $36 will expire, and the PS5 game will unlikely be this cheap again for a while.

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The game in question technically hails from 2016, when it was released on PS4 and other platforms. However, it didn’t come to PS5 until 2025, nine years later. This game is Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. How many have checked it out since it came to PS5? We do not know, but now is a perfect opportunity, as this is a steal for a game with nearly 60 hours of content, a 91 PlayStation Store user review score, and an 85 on Metacritic score. In particular, it is a steal for fans of stealth or real-time tactics games, as it’s one of the better examples of both genres of the past decade.

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It is worth noting that if you already own the game on PS4, this PS5 version is free. Meanwhile, this PS5 version isn’t just the PS4 version, but an upgraded version that comes with improved loading times, as well as 60 FPS and 4K support. What it does not support is the PS5 Pro. This doesn’t mean it’s not playable on the premium Sony console, but just that it’s not PS5 Pro enhanced.

Unfortunately, the game is never going to get a follow-up because its developer, the German-based studio Mimimi Games, has since closed up shop. It is possible publisher Daedalic Entertainment could bring the series back with a new game from a different developer, but this is assuming it owns the rights to the series, which is unclear at this point in time.

Whatever the case, those who decide to check out the stealth tactics game on PS5 now that it is just a measely $4 should expect to dump 25 hours in just to mainline through its campaign. Add in side content, and this is more like 30 hours. Meanwhile, as alluded to earlier, completionists will need roughly 60 hours with the stealth tactics game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.