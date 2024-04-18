Rockstar Apparently Cancelled A GTA 5 Making Of Documentary

Anyone who has ever wanted a bit of an insight into the creative process behind some of their favorite game franchises knows that if you happen to love a game from Rockstar Games, like Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption, you're on a path to disappointment. Rockstar has never been forthcoming with behind-the-scenes moments for their games, which is why the discovery that there was apparently a behind-the-scenes, making of Grand Theft Auto 5 documentary that never came to fruition all the more devastating.

In a recent Q&A hosted by Streamily, Grand Theft Auto 5 actors Shawn Fonteno, Ned Luke, and Steven Ogg, the trio speaking for just under an hour about the game's creation and their roles in it. It was Luke who first brought up the documentary, saying "What's nuts is we had that behind the scenes camera going the whole time and they never did anything with it. That would have been gold."

Ogg follows the comment up with further confirmation by stating, "I think at one point, didn't we discuss like how cool to make the making of... so at this point we'd have the documentary on the making of GTA."

Behind Curtains

While we'll probably never see the footage from the behind-the-scenes process, hopefully the fact that one was once considered is hope enough that Rockstar may treat its fans to an unprecedented look at the creative process in the future. And sometimes moments have a way of sneaking into light, regardless of Rockstar's intentions to keep behind-the-scenes behind curtains.

This isn't the first Grand Theft Auto 5 content that won't officially see the light of day, as there were also multiple story DLCs that were quietly cancelled after the game's release. Fortunately, at least with these DLCs some leaks took place last year to provide insight of what could've been added to the game, including a Liberty City expansion.

As mentioned, Rockstar Games' creative process and the development of their games is notoriously secretive...but that doesn't mean there have been no insights into some of the games over the years regardless. Recently, some uncovered audio files in the Red Dead Redemption 2 code gave players a small taste of its process, including a brief audio blooper from one of the franchise's most iconic antagonist.

As for how things are at Rockstar Games right now, parent company Take-Two filed to carry out a cost reduction plan this week that will result in 5% of its employees being laid off, as well as multiple game cancellations. As for which title(s) in the video game giant's in-development list were impacted, specifics are currently unknown...but it's probably pretty safe to say that everything is full steam ahead as usual on Grand Theft Auto 6. GTA6 is reportedly still expected sometime after April next year, but the months to come could bring changes.

Would you have watched a Grand Theft Auto 5 making of documentary? Chat with us about it in the comments or on X!