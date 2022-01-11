Rockstar Games May Revive Forgotten Series

Rockstar Games and its parent company may revive a forgotten series. In the modern day, Rockstar Games is known for the two series and two series only: Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. It used to make other games though. Bully, Max Payne, L.A. Noire, Manhunt, The Warriors, Table Tennis, and Midnight Club are the more notable games and series that have been left behind by Rockstar Games. That said, it sounds like one could be due a revival, though perhaps not the revival fans would want.

During a recent investors call, the parent company of Rockstar Games Take-Two Interactive name-dropped one of these series, and it’s not quite clear why. Speaking to a room full of investors, Take-Two Interactive boss Strauss Zelnick said the following:

“Our labels are home to some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, Midnight Club, NBA 2K, BioShock, Borderlands, Sid Meier’s Civilization, Mafia, and Kerbal Space Program.”

Of course, the one standout here is Midnight Club. Every other series here is ongoing and core to Take-Two Interactive’s portfolio, minus Midnight Club. So, why the heck is Zelnick including Midnight Club in this list of games? Well, that’s the million-dollar question every Midnight Club fan wants to know.

Midnight Club has been dormant since 2008. However, the series could find life on mobile. During this same investors call, it was revealed that Take-Two Interactive had acquired mobile game giants Zynga for $12.8 billion. It’s a massive deal, and one that will presumably lead different Take-Two Interactive series coming to mobile. Could this be where Midnight Club comes into play? Maybe, but it’s still strange.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this speculation are provided any insight into why Midnight Club is just casually included in a list of Take-Two Interactive’s iconic brands. We don’t expect this to change for a wide-range of reasons, however, if it does, we will be sure to update the story accoridngly.