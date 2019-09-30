Top 3 Series Rockstar Games Should Revive on PS5

Rockstar Games is currently sitting on — and doing nothing with — a large slabof great series that have been sidelined to the never-ending re-release pipeline. That said, the hope is hopefully this will change with the PlayStation 5. After all, they can’t make Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead games forever. I mean, they can, and would probably make a few pretty pennies, but that’s boring. We are certainly getting more Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead in the future, in fact, a new installment in the former is most likely already in development. Meanwhile, the latter looks poised to hang around for years to come via Red Dead Online.

The question is: does Rockstar plan on staying a two-game studio next-gen? I don’t know, my magic 8-ball isn’t that advanced, but I hope not, because there’s a few series I’d like to see not only return on PS5, but Xbox Scarlett as well. Anyway, enough of that, onto the reason why you clicked on this: here are the three series I’d like to see return next-gen.

Bully

I’m probably in the top 40 Bully fans in the world. Maybe top 35. I’ve played the original more times than I’ve celebrated my birthday. It’s Rockstar Games’ best title from that era of gaming. And a sequel has been making noise in the rumor mill for years. Yet, it seems like Rockstar Games has no desire to try and paint the Mona Lisa twice. But it should try. Yes, Bully 2 is a potential PR nightmare, just like the first game was. But if I know Rockstar, that’s not the issue. After all, they are the makers of the Grand Theft Auto series. No, the bigger issue is how does Rockstar get Bully 2 to print money? Well, it’s pretty easy, actually. Not only is Bully 2 going to sell hot out the gate thanks to years and years of anticipation building up courtesy of sketchy rumors, but the series also lends itself really well to the “Online” format, which is how piles of cash transform into mountains of cash.

Manhunt

Look, I don’t have a good sales pitch for Manhunt. There’s no corporate PowerPoint or spreadsheet of data that would ever suggest making a new Manhunt is a shrewd business decision. However, there’s a surprising amount of demand for a new Manhunt, which is surprising, because there’s NO WAY Rockstar Games is ever making a new one. There’s not even an alternate universe where Rockstar makes a new Manhunt. But there should be. We need more great AAA horror games. Couple this with a cult-following, and you have a potentially strong seller. Also, this is kind of a selfish pick as well, because I’m in desperate need of more stealth-horror games.

Midnight Club

Some of you thought I was going to put Table Tennis, didn’t you? Nah, Midnight Club, baby. Look, the racing genre has been dying this generation. Sure, Forza is doing well cranking out entries every year, but Gran Turismo is nowhere near the massive series it used to be for Sony, and EA is slowly but surely killing Need for Speed. Heck, even the AA arcadey racers aren’t what they used to be. All of this can only mean one thing: Rockstar Games has to make a new Midnight Club. There’s a widening hole in the racing game market, especially for the arcade-style racer, and Midnight Club is one of a few dormant racing franchises that could help fill it.

