Rockstar Games Pays Tribute to Tom Sizemore After Death of GTA: Vice City Actor

Rockstar Games shared a thoughtful tribute to actor Tom Sizemore following his death. Rockstar Games has worked with some of the most prolific actors of all-time. From Burt Reynolds to Samuel L. Jackson to Ray Liotta, the developer has been able to attract some of the biggest names in Hollywood to its games. Although they've strayed away from big names in recent years and opted for more unknown talent for a variety of reasons, their early games are star-studded affairs that many remember quite fondly. A lot of people also got to experience some of the early Grand Theft Auto games that featured these big casts quite recently with the remastered GTA trilogy that came out for modern hardware in 2021.

One of the bigger names in the Grand Theft Auto series is Tom Sizemore, known for his work in iconic films like Saving Private Ryan and Heat (a film that would later inspire Grand Theft Auto V). Sizemore played the role of Italian mobster Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and helped create one of the most memorable characters in the series. Unfortunately, Sizemore died this weekend and Rockstar Games shared a touching tribute on social media along with a clip of one of Sizemore's most iconic lines from Heat: "Tom Sizemore's effortless cool and phenomenal character work was an inspiration to all of us here at Rockstar Games long before his star performance as Sonny Forelli in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Rest In Peace, Tom"

All signs suggest Rockstar Games will be returning to Vice City in its next Grand Theft Auto game. Grand Theft Auto IV and onward take place in a different "universe", but that hasn't stopped the developer from still tipping its hat to older games. Whether or not Sizemore or Ray Liotta will get any kind of reference in Grand Theft Auto VI remains to be seen.

