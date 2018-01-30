Rocksteady Teases Next Game With Even More MoCap Pictures

The team over at Rocksteady continue to drop teasers, making fans even more anxious to learn what the Batman Arkham developers have up their sleeve for their mysterious new project! Ever since they debuted Batman: Arkham VR, the team has been very careful with what information is being let out – including a multitude of social media hints that immediately caused speculation to go wild.

With their latest insight into what’s to come, Rocksteady Studios has revealed a new image showcasing the Motion Capture progress with the caption, “The Rocksteady Mocap Studio. Calm before the storm … ” Yeah, they know what they are doing, alright!

The teaser is revealed, the internet reacts:

Below is the tweet that they sent out just today, and you can tell by the fan reactions that we aren’t the only ones anxious for an official reveal!

The Rocksteady Mocap studio. Calm before the storm… pic.twitter.com/creAOFtsBW — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) January 30, 2018

Here are just a few of the reactions that have us really amped for what the mysterious project could possibly be!

Just announce the new Game pic.twitter.com/X17cZUsCVz — Ryan Hunter (@ThunterR93) January 30, 2018

All these teases they keep releasing is Killing me pic.twitter.com/HdrW9dLHko — Ryan Hunter (@ThunterR93) January 30, 2018

Wow, Storm game with Halle Berry reprising her role for mocap. Brave move. pic.twitter.com/kgUfd3YMDj — Matt Forde (@Forde999) January 30, 2018

Storms usually have lightning, like the Flash or Shazam — Brian Cowley (@brian_c_cowley) January 30, 2018

With messages of excitement, speculation, and just overall screaming intensifies, it’s hard not to get swept up in the excitement of it all! But this isn’t the first time they’ve revealed teasers like this, and it isn’t the first time that we’ve gone crazy trying to solve the mystery.

A previous teaser with Mocap front and center:

This isn’t the first motion capture teaser they’ve revealed recently either, just a few weeks ago they posted up a picture of the Mocap team all suited up, which prompted its own special reaction from fans all over the world.

Rocksteady’s unofficial mocap support crew, fresh from a test shoot. pic.twitter.com/fXrUkbDFmR — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) January 16, 2018

I wonder what they are up to, I gotta know pic.twitter.com/Qod6pECugv — Cameron Williams (@FitCam98) January 16, 2018

The reactions, once more, center around predictions and just going nuts. But we’ve got a few ideas of our own, including a potential Suicide Squad game in the works with the film’s sequel on the way.

Our past predictions:

In our previous coverage, one of the more probably predictions included the recently released Suicide Squad film with Harley and the gang. Here’s what one fellow WWG writer had to say:

“While we’re talking about games that are in the realm of possibility for forthcoming DC movie projects, we have to bring up Suicide Squad. The sequel has been in discussion for some time, and there’s been word that a game is also in the works, with brawler tactics, co-op based gameplay between characters, and a possible Borderlands-esque open-world set-up.

It sounds ambitious, but that doesn’t quite confirm that Rocksteady is behind the project. They’re certainly qualified, but there’s also a chance that they’re working on something new and not a DC property. And Warner Bros. has plenty of teams to turn to with the project as well, especially since Monolith has just wrapped up work on Middle-Earth: Shadow of War.”

A Justice League/Wonder Woman game is also highly likely, especially seeing the momumentous success of the Wonder Woman film in theaters. With Justice League having such a huge impact with both comic and movie buffs, to see Rocksteady take on that challenge wouldn’t be surprising at all.

Thoughts?

Unfortunately Rocksteady has already confirmed that the Batman Arkham series has reached its end, so the likelihood of that being the next step is slim to none. Still, crazier things have happened but there is definitely a world of possibilities. As seen in the reactions, a Superman movie is also highly desired – what could they be thinking of next? Until we have an official announcement, however, it’s all wild speculation at this point.

Going crazy with us trying to figure it all out? Sound off with your thoughts by answering the poll below of what YOU think the next step will be for Rocksteady.