Roll20’s Christmas in July Sale Has Thousands of Items Discounted

If you’re a tabletop gamer and the type of person that wants to celebrate Christmas in July with a good discount on some supplies for your hobby, a sale is currently being hosted online on Roll20, DriveThruRPG, and Demiplane that will allow you to purchase a variety of items at up to 80% off. The Christmas in July sale includes a range of over a thousand tokens/art sets, PDFs, and select tiles until July 31st, including recognizable titles like The Witcher Pen & Paper RPG, Haunted West, and more.

DriveThruRPG has six titles listed under this sale at fairly significant discounts, some of which include:

Haunted West: “Haunted West is about hope through struggle. It is a game that amplifies the voices of the often overlooked people of the Old West, the people who have been whitewashed by history. Venture into an alternate history that imagines a post-American Civil War world where Reconstruction flourishes for many years, instead of meeting its abrupt end, and imagine a new reality with greater opportunities for all who inhabit the United States. Step out of your door into the Haunted West. But, beware! It isn’t for the faint of heart.”

The Witcher Pen & Paper RPG: “In the midst of the 3rd Nilfgaardian War Geralt of Rivia, the White Wolf, scours the Continent for traces of his lost love! But this is not the only tale. A million other stories play out across the vast continent and you are right in the middle of one of them! The Witcher Pen & Paper RPG allows you to tell your own story in the world of The Witcher! Adventure across the Continent, interacting with living legends and influencing the politics of the land! Fight in the brutal and horrific Third Nilfgaardian War. Or play out your own adventure as you avoid death and dismemberment!”

Dungeons of Drakkenheim: “Fifteen years ago, Drakkenheim was destroyed by an eldritch storm of falling stars. Now, the city is a dismal urban wasteland contaminated by otherworldly magic and haunted by hideous monsters. Fantastic wealth, lost knowledge, and powerful artefacts lie ready for the taking by adventurers brave or foolish enough to venture into the ruins! Dungeons of Drakkenheim is a nonlinear adventure that combines urban exploration and faction conflict, bound together by the personal quests of the player characters. This book contains inspiration, guidelines, and tools to help GM’s adjudicate and respond to their player characters’ actions as they explore Drakkenheim.”

As for Roll20 specifically, there’s an impressive list of gaming access at discounted prices throughout the rest of the month across multiple tabletop accessory categories including:

And that’s only scratching the surface. Head over to Roll20, DriveThruRPG, and Demiplane through the end of the month to check out the deals.