RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition Coming to Xbox and PS5 Consoles

RollerCoaster Tycoon fans got to revisit the classic joy of RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 when the Complete Edition launched for PC and Nintendo Switch back in 2020. However, gamers who preferred other consoles were left waiting in line… until now. Atari has just announced that RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition is making its way to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles next month. The Complete Edition brings together the original RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 along with two expansion packs, giving players the full coaster-building, water-park running experience.

Many coaster-creating fans consider RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 to be one of the best in the franchise. The remaster received mixed critical reviews when it released for Nintendo Switch and PC, but the player reception has largely been positive. Though not a perfect port thanks to somewhat baffling controls, the transition from PC to handheld was handled relatively well. Though it may take some getting used to, the port succeeds in giving players a portable version of the iconic RollerCoaster Tycoon title. Its appeal is largely for the nostalgia of returning to a beloved game in an iconic franchise, with all the bells and whistles available for a game that’s now headed for its 21st anniversary.

The Complete Edition brings together the original RollerCoaster Tycoon 3, plus the game’s two DLC, Wild! and Soaked! As their names suggest, these DLC let you create a mini-zoo and water park within your amusement park. This makes the possibilities for creating a chaotic attraction pretty expansive, offering hours of entertainment for fans of the franchise. With the release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition will be available to pretty much anyone who wants to give the game a spin.

The RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 remaster will release for Xbox and PlayStation 5 on March 20th. The game is already available to preorder on both platforms, with a price of $29.99. That’s comparable to the Nintendo Switch port, though a bit of a heftier price tag compared with the Steam version of the game. That’s likely to do with the changes necessary to convert the classic PC game to a console format. At the time of the pre-order announcement, Xbox is running a sale offering the game at $6 off. For PS Plus subscribers, a similar deal is available via the PS Store. Both discounts are available up until the game’s launch on March 20th.

Set sail with a rollercoaster tycoon 3 pirate ship

Although the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise continues to put out new releases, many fans prefer sticking to the classics. Newer entries, such as the mobile RollerCoaster Tycoon Puzzle, switch up the genre in ways that might not suit everyone looking for that classic coaster-building feel. The mobile game, for instance, is a tile-matching game rather than a true coaster builder. Before that, RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures attempted a modernized version of the game without much success. Many fans and critics alike felt the newer entry to the series lacked the challenge and quirkiness of the original franchise.

So, for many gamers, remasters like RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition remain the best way to enjoy what they love about the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise. With the games arriving on two new consoles this March, fans are getting another option for returning to the classics.

Are you planning to revisit RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 when the Complete Edition comes out for PS5 and Xbox? Let us know in the comments below!