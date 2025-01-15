Planet Coaster 2 Roadmap Confirms Plans for Next Updates

When it launched in 2016, the first Planet Coaster game proclaimed itself “the future of coaster park simulation games.” The game took everything fans love about Roller Coaster Tycoon and reimagined it for a modern audience. Gamers loved this theme park management sim so much, it earned a sequel in Planet Coaster 2. The long-anticipated sequel launched in November 2024 and its reception has been mixed compared to its beloved predecessor. But new updates are in the works, which just might help move the needle on the game’s reception.

Although coaster builder fans were excited for a sequel to Planet Coaster, many feel the new game falls short of its promise. Players want to see more themes, better UI, and fewer bugs and crashes. The quick release of a paid DLC to add more rides, rather than having a full slate of options in the base game, also left some players frustrated with the amount of content lacking in the original game.

Water slides were a big addition in Planet Coaster 2

Since launch, a few patches have somewhat improved matters, but there are more fixes and tweaks to come before fans will be satisfied. Recently, Frontier Development shared their Spring 2025 roadmap for Planet Coaster 2, proving that more changes are indeed on the way.

The Spring 2025 roadmap for Planet Coaster 2 reveals four planned updates for the first half of the year. The first two have been fully fleshed out, revealing many highly requested improvements to the game. As for April and May, those updates are apparently still “under construction,” but fans can expect new features to arrive in April 2025.

Planet Coaster 2 Spring 2025 Roadmap

The first major update will arrive in February 2025, bringing new features, rides, and adjustments to iron out bugs and improve balance issues. Here’s the full list of planned additions for Planet Coaster 2 Update 2:

Features

Custom Video Billboards

Custom Speakers

Synchronised Coasters

Interchangeable Coaster Cars

Notification Settings (On/Off)

Rides

Stock Coasters

Returning Flat Ride: Pathos III

Adjustments & Enhancements

Guest Navigation

Multi-Select

Notifications

Ongoing guest, economy, and management enhancements

Ongoing stability and performance enhancements

In March 2025, Update 3 will arrive, bringing even more features, rides, and adjustments. The full list of planned additions for Planet Coaster 2 Update 3 is:

Features

More varied movement of guests/rafts on special pieces

Guests jettisoning off flumes

Round-bottomed flumes and inflatable deformation

Scenery Rotation Toggle

Making career maps available in sandbox mode as starting layouts

Rides

Stock Coasters (Part 2)

Returning Ride: TBA

Adjustments & Enhancements

Ride Attendants

Ongoing guest, economy, and management enhancements

Ongoing stability and performance enhancements

Hopefully these changes, along with the further planned updates for the first half of 2025, will bring Planet Coaster 2 more in line with what fans expect. For many, the game shows a great deal of promise, if only the bugs and UI issues can be resolved. For players experiencing bugs, Frontier encourages submissions to their Issue Tracker form to help them identify future fixes.