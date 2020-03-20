Watch Ronda Rousey Play Animal Crossing: New Horizons

At the moment of writing this, Ronda Rousey is currently streaming some Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on Facebook, and you can watch it if watching Ronda Rousey stream Animal Crossing: New Horizons on a Friday night during quarantine sounds like your type of fun. The new and long-awaited Nintendo Switch exclusive finally released today, and it seems like a lot of people are already busy slaving away to Tom Nook. Typically, Animal Crossing isn’t the type of game you would stream, but given that it’s release day and the hype train is flying, many streamers are currently playing the game. Further, I doubt Rousey is concerned about making that sweet, sweet streaming money. After all, she’s worth over $12 million.

According to the description that accompanies the stream, Rousey is using the stream to raise money for the United Nations Foundation in order to aid its response to the coronavirus. All donations will not only go to the cause, but Facebook is matching donations up to $10.

“I know there are a lot of people not financially able to donate at this time, but what you can do is share the stream, relax with us on a beautiful desert island, and help spread awareness on how you can prevent further spreading of Covid-19,” reads the description.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available on the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch only. Below, you can read more about the game:

“Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.”

