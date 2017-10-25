Ronda Rousey Returns To Knock Out Assassin’s Creed Origins In The Latest Xbox Sessions

Microsoft's Xbox Live Sessions program has been attracting some big name talent to play some of the more popular titles on the Xbox One console. But this time around, the company has landed quite the knockout – Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC champion, model and actress will take part in the latest episode of Sessions, which will air Thursday, October 26th at 6:00 PM PDT on the Mixer Xbox Channel. Uring that time, Rousey will show off her gameplay skills as she takes on the latest chapter of Ubisoft's long-running series, Assassin's Creed Origins – which, ironically, is getting its own live stream tomorrow night, with Microsoft and Ubisoft teaming up to promote the soon-to-release title.

"I'm always up for a physical and mental challenge, so I was pumped when I was asked to join Xbox Live Sessions to see the power behind the new Xbox One X and play one of the most anticipated video game a day before its release, for all my fans to tune in and watch," said Rousey. "I have always enjoyed playing games and am definitely impressed by the storyline and visuals of Assassin's Creed Origins."

Fans that tune in to the broadcast will be able to ask Rousey questions (I'm sure a few will wonder what's going on with that potential deal with WWE), as well as get the opportunity to win some prizes – maybe even a copy of the game! Rousey will be joined by Microsoft Studios Community Manager Rukari Austin, who will serve as host for the Sessions.

The program has attracted a number of big stars over the past few months, but it's great to see Rousey showcase her gaming skills, especially with something like Origins. Chances are we aren't done for the year yet, as Microsoft will likely bring in more stars to promote forthcoming titles for the Xbox One X, including Super Lucky's Tale and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. We'll let you know who's on deck to be part of a session next.

For now, tune in and watch Rousey knock out those pesky Templars. If anyone's got a beating coming, it's them.