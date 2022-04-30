RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg Kickstarter Launch Date Announced

✖

The Kickstarter for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg will launch next month. Earlier this week, Steamforged Games announced that they will launch a Kickstarter campaign for their new cooperative RuneScape board game on May 31, 2022. The Kickstarter will run for 10 days. Additionally, Steamforged revealed the box art for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, which depicts the titular green dragon Elvarg breathing fire on a knight with his shield raised. Previously, Steamforged revealed a first look at several of the miniatures that will appear in the new board game.

(Photo: Steamforged)

As with other Steamforged board games, RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg will feature highly detailed miniatures, including one of Elvarg itself. Player choice is also emphasized in the game, with players deciding what skills to max, what weapons to craft, and what locations to explore. The board for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg will be set up like a fast-travel map, with players able to quickly move through the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalen. Face-to-face encounters will also be present, with players "zooming in" when facing off against iconic bosses. Steamforged has worked with RuneScape publisher Jagex to ensure that RuneScape fans will feel like they're getting an authentic RuneScape experience.

Steamforged Games is best known as a maker of tabletop adaptations of video game franchises. Steamforged has developed board game versions of Dark Souls, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. Recently, the publisher has also started to grow its tabletop roleplaying game division. In the coming months, Steamforged has announced plans to develop a tabletop roleplaying game version of RuneScape as well.

You can expect more details about RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg soon. In the meantime, you can sign up to the Kickstarter preview page to get notified when the Kickstarter goes live.