RuneScape: The First 20 Years - An Illustrated History Preview Released by Dark Horse (Exclusive)

Dark Horse and Jagex are set to release an official companion book for the popular video game RuneScape called RuneScape: The First 20 Years - An Illustrated History later this year on October 6th. Announced back in March, the 224-page hardcover tome includes behind-the-scenes information about the online role-playing game, tons of full-cover art, and plenty of interviews with designers and developers. And ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of what fans can expect to find within.

"RuneScape and Old School RuneScape offer a rich world where players are free to create their own character, choose their own quests, and tell their own stories," Dark Horse's official description of the illustrated tome reads. "Now, Jagex and Dark Horse presents a guide to the history of the RuneScape franchise, exploring these games' detailed tapestry through exciting and exclusive art and behind the scenes interviews!"

You can check out the full cover for RuneScape: The First 20 Years - An Illustrated History below:

(Photo: Dark Horse)

"I am delighted Jagex is teaming up with Dark Horse, an illustrious company that shares our passion for delivering high-quality creative storytelling," said Phil Mansell, CEO of Jagex, as part of the initial announcement in March of this year. "20 years of RuneScape is a massive milestone for Jagex and our games, and I thank our community for being on this incredible journey with us. RuneScape: The First 20 Years will provide our players with a unique insight into the story of the past two decades and a chance to explore RuneScape’s fantasy world of Gielinor like never before."

As noted above, RuneScape: The First 20 Years - An Illustrated History is set to release on October 6th for $39.99. It is currently available to pre-order wherever such things are sold. A Deluxe Edition featuring a variant cover, card slipcase, a hard-backed folio with art prints, gold-edged pages, and page marker is also available to pre-order, exclusively from the official RuneScape merch store, for $99.99. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the RuneScape franchise right here.

