Ryan Reynolds in Talks for Live-Action Dragon’s Lair Adaptation

Deadpool and Detective Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds is currently in talks to star in and produce a live-action adaptation of Dragon’s Lair, according to new reports. Netflix has reportedly acquired the rights to the game after negotiating the rights for nearly a year. The Dragon’s Lair feature will look to adapt the video game of the same name which was part of the larger Dragon’s Lair franchise that swept arcades and was adapted into several different mediums as well as new platforms for playing the games after people became captivated by its style and gameplay. The first game in the franchise was released back in 1983.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported on the details of the Dragon’s Lair arrangement that’ll be produced by Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment and by Trevor Engelson of Underground Entertainment. Both Don Bluth and Gary Goldman are said to be producing as well alongside Reynolds, the star of the live-action adaptation, who will produce via Maximum Effort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dan and Kevin Hageman who are known for works like Hotel Transylvania, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and The Lego Movie will be writing the script.

Reynolds already has one Netflix feature available for viewing following the release of 6 Underground on the streaming platform. He’s also got another video game-themed movie releasing in theaters when Free Guy makes its debut on July 3rd.

“In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy ‘Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story … one he rewrites himself,” a preview of the movie said. “Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way … before it is too late.”

For those who don’t want to wait until whenever this Dragon’s Lair adaptation is released to get more of the franchise in their lives, you can always look for it on some modern platforms. It’s available through platforms like Steam as well as the Nintendo Switch in different formats such as the Dragon’s Lair Trilogy which just shows how well it’s been able to survive throughout the years to start in arcades an adapt as platforms changed.

No release timeframe for Netflix’s adaptation of Dragon’s Lair has been announced at this point.