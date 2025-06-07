Ryan Reynolds Shares Perfect Reaction to Being Replaced in Deadpool Game

During yesterday’s Summer Games Fest stream, a new Deadpool video game was revealed. But if that voice sounded a little not-Ryan-Reynolds to you, that’d be correct. In the upcoming Marvel’s Deadpool VR, the merc with the mouth is played by none other than Neil Patrick Harris. But if you thought the man who made Deadpool a household name would remain silent about the casting, you don’t know Ryan Reynolds. Today, in what is almost certainly part of the game’s marketing strategy, Reynolds shared a perfectly on-brand reaction video.

Ryan Reynolds has played Deadpool since the unfortunate twist on the character in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Like many fans, Reynolds was frustrated by Marvel’s choice to sew up Wade’s mouth. Thankfully, he got the opportunity to play Deadpool the right way in 2016’s Deadpool and has been bringing the character to life ever since. So, many fans were confused and surprised to find the voice of another actor portraying the character in the trailer for the new VR game. And now, Reynolds wants you to know how he feels about sharing the iconic superhero role.

The video is titled “Ryan Over-Reacts to Marvel’s Deadpool VR” and features Reynholds typing away on a computer, journal-style. He’s wearing a lab coat and glasses in a clear reference to an earlier Neil Patrick Harris role as he types away about having his signature role “stolen.” Harris played a young medical prodigy in the sitcom Doogie Howser, M.D., which Reynolds pokes fun at in his reaction video. Clearly, Reynolds is taking the news of Neil Patrick Harris voicing Deadpool in Marvel’s new game just fine, thank you very much.

Marvel Fans Thrilled With Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool VR Reaction Video

While fan reactions to seeing Deadpool voiced by Harris are mixed, most can’t deny they love this reaction video. Given the prominent role of the Meta Quest in the background and inclusion of trailer footage, the reaction is, of course, part of the marketing plan for Marvel’s Deadpool VR. But even so, fans are loving the direction Reynolds went with it. It’s a great way to honor what Reynolds has brought to the role while sharing the news that Neil Patrick Harris will take it on for the upcoming Meta Quest game.

“He actually reacted to the trailer 10/10” says one top comment on the video. Meanwhile, many fans can’t get over the way Reynolds isn’t even trying to convincingly type on that old-school keyboard. “I’ve finally learned how to type on the keyboard because of this,” says one commenter. “Thank you Ryan Reynolds.”

Adding another name to the list of actors who’ve played a deadPool

Others are praising the “deep cut” of the Doogie Howser reference, given that the sitcom ended back in 1993. Clearly, the reference lands with many Marvel fans, who are of the right age range to quote Captain America: “I understood that reference.” From the sassy tone to the jokey sitcom acting, the latest ad for Marvel’s Deadpool VR clearly nails the Deadpool style.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR will release for the Meta Quest 3 / 3S. The exact release date hasn’t been revealed, but it’s expected to arrive later this year.

What do you think of the decision to have Harris voice Deadpool for the new game? Let us know in the comments below!