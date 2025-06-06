New Deadpool Game Starring Neil Patrick Harris Announced

A brand new Deadpool video game starring How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris has been announced at Summer Game Fest. Deadpool is a highly respected superhero and although he has been well-liked by comic fans for the past 30-ish years, he really only broke into the mainstream about a decade ago when Ryan Reynolds brought him to life on the big screen. Since then, Deadpool has become one of Marvel’s golden boys. Unfortunately for gamers, there hasn’t been a new Deadpool game in 12 years and it’s pretty difficult to play legally/affordably because publisher Activision no longer has the rights to it and therefore it has been delisted.

There has been some hope that Microsoft may work with Marvel and Disney to try and find a way to get some of those old Marvel games, including Deadpool, re-released or made available again now that they own Activision, but it remains unclear if it will actually happen. As a result, the only way to easily play Deadpool in a game is in crossover games like Midnight Suns (which is excellent and you should play it). It has left many longing to see Deadpool get the same treatment as Wolverine, Spider-Man, and other big characters that are getting huge AAA games.

At Summer Game Fest, it was confirmed that Meta is working with developer Twisted Pixel on a brand new game staring the Merc with a Mouth called Marvel’s Deadpool VR with Neil Patrick Harris playing the titular anti-hero. While some fans will probably still want a traditional Deadpool game without VR, this game looks very cool. Deadpool even cracks a joke that Spider-Man gets a game made by Insomniac, but he’s relegated to VR. However, Deadpool looks like a great fit for VR. After years of games like Bonelabs, Hard Bullet, and other VR games that let you violently fight goons with guns and blades, it seems like doing all of that, but with Deadpool is a very smart idea.

The gameplay looks pretty dynamic as Deadpool is seen dual wielding guns, throwing his guns, using his signature katanas, and much more. Of course, within VR, you’re free to combine things however you want. Use human shields, launch a grenade by hitting it with your katana, and so on and so forth. It appears that Deadpool will go up against the likes of Azazel after signing a contract without reading any of the fine print, prompting him to go on a very strenuous adventure.

As of right now, Marvel’s Deadpool VR is slated to release for Meta Quest 3 later this year.