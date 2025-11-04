Saints Row Developer Teases New Game (And It Sounds Awesome)

One of the key minds behind Saints Row may be gearing up to resurrect the beloved open-world crime franchise. In the 2000s, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto III and subsequent sequels that were massive hits. Everyone wanted to explore big open worlds with minimal restrictions, so other developers began taking a crack at GTA-like games. One of the most successful examples was Saints Row, an early seventh-generation game that pre-dated GTA 4 and focused more on gang culture, something that didn’t really get emphasized in GTA outside of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Saints Row expanded over time, becoming whackier and more eccentric.

Saints Row 2 and Saints Row: The Third stuck with gang culture, though the third one was certainly the most over the top entry to date. Things took a sharp turn with Saints Row IV, a game where you fought aliens and had superpowers after becoming President of the United States. A standalone expansion also took players literally to Hell… after that, there weren’t many other places to take the series, so Volition rebooted things. Unfortunately, the Saints Row reboot bombed and took Volition down in the process. It wasn’t what fans wanted and failed to even meet the standards of older entries in the series.

New Saints Row Prequel May Happen

Some assumed that Saints Row would die here, but that’s not the case. Original design director Chris Stockman has revealed that he has been asked by Embracer Group, the owners of the IP, to pitch a new game in the series. This comes after Stockman spoke an interview last month and explained why he didn’t like the reboot, which he didn’t work on. He noted that he would’ve taken the series back to the 70s to reboot it, allowing it to serve as more of a prequel. He then put out a call to Embracer Group to reach out to him and surprisingly, they did!

Stockman is now trying to bring the old crew back together and create a pitch for a new Saints Row game, one that takes the series back to its roots with the OG game. Embracer had previously stated that Saints Row would live on without Volition, but fans weren’t so sure what that would look like or if it would even be true. However, this may be our best chance at a new game in the franchise.

Of course, this is all hinging on Embracer liking Stockman’s pitch. There were ideas for a Saints Row 5 at one point, but it morphed into the reboot. Some of the reasons that the reboot failed were that executives got a bit too involved with creative decisions behind the game. Whether or not that would happen again all remains to be seen.

