Saints Row Reboot Confirms the Return of a Fan-Favorite Feature

In case you missed it, a Saints Row reboot was officially announced recently during Gamescom 2021, and while relatively little was shown of the upcoming video game, set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022, a number of different features were announced as part of a prebrief prior to the reveal that ComicBook.com attended. The developers explained why the Saints Row reboot is a reboot at all, for example, and also confirmed a fan-favorite feature is returning.

More specifically, the new Saints Row reboot will once again allow players to create and fully customize their own characters. Several others characters -- Eli, Neenah, and Kevin -- are mainstays and static, but the player character, the Boss, can be customized just like in previous Saints Row video games. In fact, according to the developer, the new Saints Row includes the "most extensive character customization suite ever seen in the series."

YES YOU CAN CREATE YOUR CHARACTER! (FYI) — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 25, 2021

"The Boss is you, you get to decide who you want to be and how you want to be, with customization options, player voice options," said Jeremy Bernstein, lead mission narrative at Deep Silver Volition, as part of a prebrief prior to Gamescom 2021. "You literally get to be Self Made as you make your own Boss, who is really the impetus. Who says 'hey, why are we working for other people, why are we busting ourselves trying to get through the daily grind when we could be working for ourselves. Let’s come together, let’s take all of our skills together and let’s do something that’s us. Let’s create our own thing – the Saints.'"

As noted above, the new Saints Row is officially set to release for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store on February 25, 2022. It is available to pre-order now wherever such things are sold. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Saints Row franchise right here.

