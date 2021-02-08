Fortnite Fans Want Samuel Jackson as a Skin After Verizon Super Bowl Commercial

Fortnite fans want a Samuel L. Jackson skin after the celebrity appeared in a Verizon Super Bowl spotinspired by the popular free-to-play skin. Verizon debuted their newest Super Bowl commercial during the third quarter of the Super Bowl this evening, with actor Samuel L. Jackson voicing a CG version of himself. The ad featured Jackson praising Verizon's new 5G service and pointing out that it would reduce lag for gamers. The ad follows a week-long promotion by the cellular carrier on Fortnite, in which Verizon sponsored a virtual stadium in the game where players could meet NFL stars like Joey Bosa, Tua Tagovailoa, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Shazier, Tarik Cohen, DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray. Smith-Shuster also made an appearance in Verizon's Super Bowl spot.

While not technically set in Fortnite, Verizon's Super Bowl spot was pretty clearly inspired by the game, and fans are disappointed that the spot wasn't followed by the announcement that Verizon was bringing Samuel L. Jackson to the game as a skin. While everyone from the Mandolorian to Wolverine have appeared in Fortnite as an obtainable skin, there sadly seem to be no plans to bring the popular actor in anytime soon. You can check out some of the Internet's reactions to Jackson's appearance below: