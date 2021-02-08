Fortnite Fans Want Samuel Jackson as a Skin After Verizon Super Bowl Commercial
Fortnite fans want a Samuel L. Jackson skin after the celebrity appeared in a Verizon Super Bowl spotinspired by the popular free-to-play skin. Verizon debuted their newest Super Bowl commercial during the third quarter of the Super Bowl this evening, with actor Samuel L. Jackson voicing a CG version of himself. The ad featured Jackson praising Verizon's new 5G service and pointing out that it would reduce lag for gamers. The ad follows a week-long promotion by the cellular carrier on Fortnite, in which Verizon sponsored a virtual stadium in the game where players could meet NFL stars like Joey Bosa, Tua Tagovailoa, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Shazier, Tarik Cohen, DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray. Smith-Shuster also made an appearance in Verizon's Super Bowl spot.
While not technically set in Fortnite, Verizon's Super Bowl spot was pretty clearly inspired by the game, and fans are disappointed that the spot wasn't followed by the announcement that Verizon was bringing Samuel L. Jackson to the game as a skin. While everyone from the Mandolorian to Wolverine have appeared in Fortnite as an obtainable skin, there sadly seem to be no plans to bring the popular actor in anytime soon. You can check out some of the Internet's reactions to Jackson's appearance below:
Sam Jackson coming to Fortnite when?
Also, Sam Jackson with a Sparkle Stick coming to @FortniteGame when? #SBLV #SuperBowl #fortnite— Jason Fanelli (@BigManFanelli) February 8, 2021
Now we have to get that Samuel Jackson skin!
Now we have to get that Nick Fury/Samual Jackson Skin in @FortniteGame that @Verizon thought we were just gonna forget about!!! #SuperBowlCommercials #SuperBowl #fortnite #verizon #5G— Corey 🪐 (@EvoL_Saturn) February 8, 2021
A Samuel L Jackson Fortnite skin would be funny
Yo, a Samuel L Jackson fortnite skin would be funny as hell— bruh what the fuck (@MartaviousMar) February 8, 2021
Can you play as Samuel L Jackson?
Can you play as Samuel L Jackson in Fortnite?— Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) February 8, 2021
Bro they made Samuel L Jackson a Fortnite character
Bro they made Samuel L Jackson a fortnite character in that ad 😅— Paul Minor 💜💛🐍 (@PaulMinor4real) February 8, 2021
Slide LMAO
LMAO Samuel Jackson was talking to you Fortnite mf’s— Mario Trevino #TradeAldridge (@TimDuncanHOF) February 8, 2021
Verizon should have just put Sam Jackson in the game.
Verizon should have just partnered with Fortnite and put Sam Jackson in the game for that commerical.— Cameron (@CameronYeager) February 8, 2021
Fortnite Samuel Jackson
Fortnite Samuel Jackson pic.twitter.com/INMxhlKDx9— ErectIsLive (@ErectLive) February 8, 2021
I have seen it all.
Samuel L Jackson in the style of Fortnite. I have seen it all.— Nick (@ReadRevengers) February 8, 2021
Samuel L Jackson, But It's Fortnite
samuel l jackson but its fortnite— kinda bug kinda matt (@_need2knowbasis) February 8, 2021