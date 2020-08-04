Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time - Greg Baldwin Talks Voicing Aku

✖

The upcoming video game Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is scheduled to release later this month on August 21st. The video game ties into the animated television show's finale, which means it is basically a must-play title for fans. It also features a number of returning characters, with the most obvious being Jack himself. That includes the villainous Aku, voiced by Greg Baldwin. And Adult Swim Games has provided ComicBook.com with a video featurette where Baldwin talks all about voicing the character in the new game.

Baldwin, if you're not aware, took over voicing the character of Aku in Samurai Jack after the death of Aku's original voice actor, Makoto Iwamatsu or Mako, in 2006. Baldwin's made a number of appearances in various media as a voice replacement for Mako, perhaps most notably as Uncle Iroh in The Legend of Korra.

Here is how Adult Swim Games describes Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, if you are not familiar:

"An untold Samurai Jack adventure that ties into the epic series finale. Team up with trusted allies from the show to face off against familiar enemies. Visit classic worlds and moments from your favorite episodes. Travel to a dark future to free mankind. Dive into the past to face off against terrifying monsters. Seek your fate as you travel across space and time. Equip and master over a dozen different weapons in combat. Increase your power even more by training and unlocking new skills to support your playstyle."

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 21st. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Samurai Jack franchise right here.

What do you think of what we have seen about Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this month? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.