San Diego Comic Con’s Biggest Gaming Surprises, Day 1

Even though the show's still going on for a few more days yet, the first day of San Diego Comic-Con was a pretty big one when it came to video games, as we got a few trailer reveals, a few surprise character additions, and other little things that make us happy to play these video games. There was a lot of news that came around today, but for those that might have missed the bigger stories, we've put together this helpful little recap to remind you of the day's biggest events and reveals, so you've got them all in one spot. We've also included links with the original stories, in case you need some more details. So, without further ado, let's look at today's biggest stories straight from the show floor!

Call of Duty: WWII Zombies' Insane New Trailer We knew it was coming from a mile away, but nothing could've prepared us for the dark, sinister trailer for the Zombies mode that will be included in Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty: WWII. It's pretty nuts, as you'll face off against a number of rebuilt horrors put together by the Nazis, using a quartet of unlikely heroes that will do anything to survive. They've got the odds stacked against them, especially when you get a look at these nasty creatures. This looks to be one of the best features within the game, and we can only hope that the forthcoming beta gives us an opportunity to try it out. These guys aren't going to kill themselves, you know. Check out the original story here.

A Long Lost Crash Bandicoot Level Is Reborn We already knew that Vicarious Visions was going to great lengths to give us the ultimate Crash Bandicoot experience with the recently released N. Sane Trilogy. But little did we know that they would go this far. The team announced this morning that it managed to unearth a long-lost level that was developed for the original game, but never released – Stormy Ascent. So, naturally, it reintroduced the level through engine touch-ups so that it fit right in with the rest of the game – and then made it available for everyone to download today on PS4, for free. You can check out the original story here, and then enjoy the Stormy Ascent in all its glory!

Spider-Man Is Fighting In The Subway! Although we've already gotten some new Spider-Man stuff from the D23 Expo last weekend, that didn't stop Insomniac Games from releasing a little more information about the forthcoming PS4 game during the Marvel Games panel. Though we didn't see any new video, we did see some new concept art suggesting that Spidey would be duking it out with Mister Negative in the most unlikely of places – a cramped subway car. Better still, this segment will be included in the final game, so you can deliver a thunderous blow to your opponent while making your way down to 44th Street. Other small details have been uncovered as well, which you can learn more about here!

Spidey's In Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite! Although we're not getting the true first look at the quartet of new characters in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite until tomorrow (with Capcom's World of Capcom panel, starting early in the day), we do have a quick glimpse of the fighters that will be duking it out in the game. Spider-Man is obviously the big winner here, although it's great to see Final Fight's Mike Haggar back in action, alongside Gamora, Frank West and the Nemesis from the Resident Evil series. Tomorrow's trailer will certainly look way better, but you can always take a peek here if you want an idea of what kind of power Spidey brings to the table. Hint: it's a lot.