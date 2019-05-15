The SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD Card is Available Now

The 1TB microSD card that Western Digital / SanDisk announced at Mobile World Congress back in February is now a reality, and “extreme” is definitely the right word for it. This is true not only for the capacity and speed (160MB/s read and 90MB/s write), but also for the price tag.

At the time of writing, you can order the SanDisk Extreme 1TB microSD card directly from SanDisk for $449.99. The card is also listed on Amazon, but orders were not being taken at the time of writing. Odds are that will happen soon – perhaps as early as today, May 15th. Needless to say, only people with serious 4k video needs need apply for the 1TB card at this point in time, especially since the 512GB version can be had for less than half the price at $199. No, if you have a growing Nintendo Switch library this would be serious overkill. However, there is another option that’s on sale right now which would be the perfect choice for Switch owners in this situation…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Indeed, anyone that owns a Nintendo Switch will tell you that the paltry 32GB of onboard memory won’t get you very far if you plan on downloading games. Plus, many physical games require sizable downloads.

That having been said, today is a golden opportunity to go big on storage space for your Switch. Amazon has dropped the price of the SanDisk 400GB microSD card to $56.99, which is an all-time low. Grab it while you can, because the price on this deal could change at any time.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.