Satisfactory Player Discovers New Feature Nobody Knew Existed

Satisfactory players have discovered a new feature that nobody knew existed. To this end, even the game's official wiki didn't know about this feature, which appears to be the first documented instance of it. The popular Steam game has been available in some form, thanks to early access, since 2019. It wasn't until last month that Satisfactory 1.0 finally released, bringing back many players. Those jumping back into the game will find a lot has changed over the years in early access. Meanwhile, even those that have been playing since the game's debut are discovering new things.

To this end, one of the top recent posts on the game's Reddit page is a post revealing a feature that -- as noted -- was unknown until this Reddit post revealed it. More specifically, the Redditor reveals that you can talk to ADA using the in-game chat. How long this has been in the game, is unclear. It is possible it was added with the 1.0 release, but this is just speculation. It is also possible it has been in the game for a while and has only recently been discovered and documented.

"This game just keeps surprising me," reads one of the top comments. Another comment adds: "I have not seen this mentioned yet. It would be interesting to see what kind of responses you get to questions or comments. I have added it to the wiki.

It is possible other players knew about this before this Reddit post, but if the players on the game's Reddit page didn't know about this feature, and if the game's wiki didn't know about this feature, it is safe to assume -- at the very least -- 99.9% of those that have played the game didn't know about this feature, which of course isn't game-changing, but it makes you wonder what other features are in the game that are flying under everyone's radar?

For more coverage on Satisfactory -- including all of the latest Satisfactory news, all of the latest Satisfactory rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Satisfactory deals -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Did you know about this feature in Satisfactory?