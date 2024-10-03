Satisfactory Players Discover Handy Feature After 100s of Hours With Game

Satisfactory is a game that Steam users have been dumping 100s of hours into since the game first released in early access back in 2019, which was finally follow-up by a 1.0 release last month. Not only is it a game easy to lose track of time playing, but its systems and gameplay loop is so immense and complex that players routinely discover new things about the game, such as handy features, even after an exorbitant amount of time with the Steam game.

To this end, after 833.2 hours with the game, a dedicated and hardcore Satisfactory player over on Reddit has just learned that you can nudge in 0.5 steps by using Ctrl and the arrow keys. And they weren't the only one who didn't know about this, a bunch of hardcore Satisfactory players had no idea about this handy feature.

"Don't feel too bad, I have over 2,500 hours logged and I only found out the other day I can press shift to speed up the zip line. There are always things to learn," writes another fan. "Everyday I learn something new about this game what the heck," writes another fan.

Elsewhere in the same Reddit post, another player revealed they recently learned -- after 400 hours with the game -- that you can customize intricately what is loaded and unloaded from a train in the timetable menu. And there are more comments like this.

Of course, if some of the most hardcore and dedicated Satisfactory players -- who use the game's Reddit page and rack up hundreds of hours playing the Steam title -- don't know about some of these handy features, it is safe to assume many more casual players don't either. And when you consider there are a ton of features like these, that are handy but easy to miss, it is safe to assume a vast majority of players are nowhere near playing the game optimally.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. In the meantime, for all of our previous coverage on Satisfactory -- including everything between the latest official Satisfactory news and the latest unofficial Satisfactory rumors and leaks -- click here.