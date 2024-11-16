Friday the 13th Developer Survey Asks Players Which Horror Game It Should Make Next

Ever wanted to see a horror series be made into a game? Well, IllFonic is willing to make that happen for one series. The catch? You get to choose (or at least help them choose).

When it comes to horror films, this year has been great for fans. Films like Longlegs, Alien: Romulus, and Terrifier 3 have been big hits with the box office and movie-goers alike. As with many forms of entertainment, crossover is bound to happen. While it’s usually game-to-film like with Resident Evil or Silent Hill, the opposite is a bit rarer and risky. However, multiplayer has seemed to be a perfect match, if Dead by Daylight is anything to go by.

IllFonic, who developed titles like Predator: Hunting Grounds and Friday the 13th have quickly established themselves as a horror-focused icon. Through their multiplayer titles, fans can feel just like those Scream Queens and Kings with their friends without the life-or-death experience.

Are you a fan of asymmetrical horror? We want to hear from you!



Our team is collecting feedback on the franchises you'd be most excited to see translated into the haunting world of video games.



Let your voice be heard in our latest survey: https://t.co/z7nboTTno9 pic.twitter.com/wg1X6cAVHD — IllFonic (@IllFonic) November 14, 2024

Through a Google survey linked here (which is still live as of writing), you can sign in and pick one out of 13 franchises you’d like to see IllFonic tackle. The choices are in the picture above and available here:

A Nightmare on Elm Street

Child’s Play

Terrifier

Dracula

The Thing

Happy Death Day

Final Destination

Halloween

Paranormal Activity

Scream

Creature From the Black Lagoon

Saw

Evil Dead

It’s interesting to note that there are a few modern IPs up for the picking, as well as classics like Dracula and Halloween. The most notable series are Terrifier and Happy Death Day, as these have released in the 2010s. Still, many can easily been seen as multiplayer titles that would be a hit with fans. Personally, a Final Destination or Saw game would be super cool to see done, given their freakishly deadly premises. Plus, given the success of Lethal Company and Phasmophobia, IPs like Paranormal Activity and A Nightmare on Elm Street seem like perfect fits.

Additionally, they also ask, if there’s an IP that has already been explored if they’d want to see more content from those. There is a mix of titles IllFonic has done, and others that have been done by other companies. Those can be found below:

Friday The 13th

Predator

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Evil Dead

Video Horror Society

Puppet Master

Alien

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

It’s unknown what the new content would entitle, whether it would be free or paid DLC or a sequel. Interestingly enough, one of the choices is Friday the 13th, which has been a bit of a tough battle due to copyright issues. This plagued the original game, as no new content could be added and the game had to shut down servers just three years after launch and delisted as of 2023. Still, those who want to see the IP done again can get that chance, as well as other franchises already done, like Alien with Alien: Isolation and Predator with Predator: Hunting Grounds.