‘Scalebound’ Reportedly Revived as a Nintendo Switch Exclusive

Many of you might remember when Microsoft opted to cease production on Scalebound back in 2017, which left fans disappointed that the first-party Xbox One exclusive was no longer on the way. However, it looks like the title isn’t down for the count, as reports are stating that Scalebound has been revived and will be moving to the Nintendo Switch.

According to Nintendo Insider, their sources are reporting that Scalebound has in fact been resurrected, but will instead be a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Not many specifics accompanied this information, but as a refresher, here’s more on the title:

“In Scalebound, the next great adventure from critically-acclaimed developer PlatinumGames and renowned Game Director Hideki Kamiya, you will experience the journey of a young loner, Drew, who is pulled into the strange, beautiful and dangerous world of Draconis. There Drew is bonded to a fearsome and noble dragon, Thuban, the last of his kind. These two, lone-wolf heroes thrown together by fate must learn to fight as one to defeat the powerful enemies that threaten Draconis, Earth and a vast universe of parallel worlds.”

As it is with all things like this, we highly recommend keeping the salty on standby. However, with PlatinumGames having an ongoing relationship with Nintendo thanks to the likes of the Bayonetta series, Star Fox Zero, Astral Chain, and more, it is entirely possible that Scalebound could be inbound for the Switch.

In addition to this, it was recently reported that Nintendo is breathing life into a dead game, which very well could end up being Scalebound. Game Informer’s Senior Editor Imran Khan told Kinda Funny Games: “This is a thing that I’m going to write up at some point as soon as I get some more sources on it. But there’s a game that’s thought to be dead that Nintendo’s reviving, and it’s not one that people would expect. It was very much a title that was dead and buried – very officially cancelled.”

What are your thoughts on the possibility that Scalebound is coming to Nintendo Switch? Do you really believe that Big N would revive the cancelled title? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!