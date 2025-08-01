Schedule 1 Cartel Update Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed

Drug dealer simulation game Schedule 1 remains incredibly popular even four months after its initial Early Access release. The game earned its Overwhelmingly Positive reviews with an addictively enjoyable gameplay loop and frequent content updates from its developer. TVGS, aka Tyler, slowed things down a bit recently to focus on a larger content update. Players even got to vote on which content would be added first, and fans chose a Rival Cartel update. Over a month after it was originally confirmed, TVGS has finally shared more details about the Cartel Update for Schedule 1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

TVGS confirmed that the Rival Cartel update won the player poll back on June 15th. At that time, he expected the update would be released in “late July.” The update obviously missed that window, but TVGS didn’t want to leave fans hanging. So, on August 1st, he shared a new update featuring some images from the update-in-progress along with a new timeline for the delayed major Schedule 1 update.

The cartel update will be available on the beta branch next week. Slightly later than originally planned, sorry! (I tend to skew a little optimistic with my timelines). Here are some sneak peeks: pic.twitter.com/tXMA3ajiou — Tyler – Schedule I (@Tyler_TVGS) August 1, 2025

The cartel update for Schedule 1 will launch on the beta branch next week. In other words, about a week or two later than the anticipated “late July” release. Along with confirming when beta branch players can check out the new content, Tyler also shared some sneak peeks at what’s coming.

In the original post confirming the Schedule 1 cartel update, TVGS confirmed that it would add a mid-to-late-game challenge featuring rival cartel members. Beyond that and what the name implies, we haven’t heard much about what will be in the update. The new sneak peeks show off a few images of the upcoming content, including a few of the members of the new rival cartel.

Aside from some images of upcoming content, fans still don’t know too much about the specifics of the cartel update just yet. Besides those shared on X (formerly Twitter) today, a few additional sneak peeks have been shared via the official Schedule 1 Discord. These images include more of the rival cartel members, plus a look at a new manor that will be added. Mostly, though, it’s been relative silence as Tyler works to get the update ready to release.

Image courtesy of TVGS

Gamers will learn more about the cartel update when it arrives in the Schedule 1 beta branch next week. At that time, you can adjust your Steam settings and opt into the beta to check out the new content early. We don’t yet have a timeline for when the cartel update will head to the main game, but it shouldn’t be too long after the patch hits beta. That said, if beta testers report more glitches or issues than expected, the full release could be delayed to make sure everything is ready to go.

Schedule 1 is available for PC via Steam, with a free sample demo for players to check out. The game is currently in Early Access, with relatively frequent patches and content updates. TVGS has confirmed plans to bring the game to console in the future, as well, but an exact timeline has not yet been confirmed.