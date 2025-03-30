New Steam Game Is Way More Popular Than AC Shadows (And It’s Apparently Very Good)

There’s a Steam game right now outselling Assassin’s Creed Shadows, inZOI, R.E.P.O, and The First Berserker: Khazan. And it comes from an independent developer — TVGS — that has debuted with this new release. Making the accomplishment all the more impressive is the fact that the Steam game is not even fully out yet; but is rather available via Steam Early Access. Typically, it costs $19.99, but it’s on sale for the next 24 hours for 15 percent off, which means it is currently only $16.99.

For those that have not connected the dots yet, the game is Schedule I, which is not just selling more copies than the games above, at least over the last few days, but it’s retaining players at a far greater clip. To this end, its 24-hour Steam concurrent players peak is 369,657, fourth to only PUBG, Dota 2, and Counter-Strike 2. For context, Assassin’s Creed Shadows has posted 46,125 players.

To back up the sales success, the game is being received very well by those who check it out. Right now, it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam User Review rating, the highest a game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 98 percent of 25,301 user reviews rating the game positively.

“You’re a small-time drug dealer rolling into a fresh town with no cash, no product and no connections,” reads an official description of the game on Steam for those unfamiliar with it. “Build your drug empire from the ground up in the grungy west-coast city of Hyland Point. Contend against intensifying law enforcement and deadly cartel competitors to expand your empire and reach the peak of the underworld.”

“This is easily one of the best simulator games I have ever played, I get lost in it so easy just managing everything, making sure I have the proper amount of supplies, making sure my workers are paid so they actually work,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews. “It all flows from one step to another so seamlessly. I legit have to force myself to quit or I wont eat or drink and the next thing I know I’ve blinked and its been 12 hours.”

Those on Steam Deck interested in checking out Schedule I may find their milage varying. And this is because the game’s Steam page lists Steam Deck compatibility as “unknown.” To this end, Schedule 1 could run like a dream on Steam Deck, but there’s a better chance there will be a wide range of issues players when trying to play the popular new simulator.

