Schedule 1 Mods Contain Dangerous Malware

Schedule 1 has blown up on PC, a popular platform for mods, and even has plans to come to consoles due to some controversies with imitation games shared by the developer. It seems another string of issues has come out of the crime simulator, this time due to mods available on PC. Several popular mods have been discovered to contain malware that can wreak havoc on players’ PCs once the mod is downloaded and installed. Thankfully, many of these malicious mods have been detected and removed, but it points to a concerning possibility for PC gamers. As mods are fan-created content, players must realize some of these have bad intentions.

The Schedule 1 community came together via the game’s subreddit through an urgent PSA post. In this post, fans identified various mods on Nexus Mods, including froggpy1s’ ‘Increased Stack Size Limit’ and the ‘Backpack Mod Reupload’ on the site. Nexus Mods is a hub for mods for PC games, and while it’s typically safe, there are ways for people to subvert protective measures. Evidently, mod creator Froggy sold his account and it was the new owner who uploaded the version of the mod containing the trojan.

Players on PC should always use precautions when downloading and installing mods, not just for Schedule 1. Any game has the potential to have malicious mods. Checking the creator’s reputation and reviewing comments on the mod directly, as well as having strong anti-virus software, are excellent precautions against this.

Despite these mods, Schedule 1 remains an incredibly popular game and has an overwhelmingly positive review on Steam. A recent update has added new content, and the creator has shared plans to continue updating the game. Players can enjoy the vanilla version of the game without worrying about downloading any virus, but those who wish to mod the game must accept the risk that comes with this.