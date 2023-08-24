Scorn’s PS5 Release Date Has Finally Been Announced

A few months ago, Sony announced that Ebb Software’s Scorn was finally making its way to PlayStation 5. The game launched to mixed reviews as an Xbox console exclusive, but we always knew it was going to eventually make its way to PS5 down the line. At Sony’s original announcement, the team didn’t announce an official release date, simply saying it was coming and showing off how Scorn will use the DualSense controller to further immerse players into its disgusting world. Today, we’ve finally learned the official release date, and it is coming at an appropriately spooky time.

Scorn is coming to PlayStation 5 on October 3. That’s nearly a year out from when it first launched on Xbox Series X/S and PC. With this new release, players will be able to pick up a physical version of Scorn that includes a steelbook case, the original soundtrack, and a digital art book. It is important to note that this is a current-gen game only, meaning that PlayStation 4 owners shouldn’t expect to see the game come to their system of choice in the future.

It also sounds like this is a bit more than a straight port job. As mentioned above, the team at Ebb Software has been talking up the DaulSense controller quite a bit since making the original announcement. They say the “adaptive triggers which make every tool and weapon feel unique,” which might remind you of games like Deathloop where the triggers locked up when your weapon jammed. If Scorn is able to pull off something similar with the controller, this could become the de facto way to play through its H.R. Giger-inspired world. Either way, it’s great to see the game becoming available for a wider audience, giving players on PlayStation 5 a chance to finally see how upsetting Scorn‘s world is.

Scorn will finally be available on PS5 on October 3. The game is already available on Xbox Series X/S and PC. It is also included with Game Pass, so if you’re a subscriber, you can download it now at no extra cost.