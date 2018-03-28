Sea of Thieves Breaks Microsoft Records, Sees Huge Streaming Success

Sea of Thieves received a ton of attention from Xbox One and Windows 10 players, so much so that it broke Microsoft records and had Sea of Thieves fans watching millions of hours of gameplay.

With the game now out for just over a week, developer Rare took to the Xbox Wire to thank every Sea of Thieves pirate for sailing the seas and contributing to the player count while offering feedback.

“Since launching on March 20, we have seen an incredible number of people from around the globe playing and enjoying the game, which has led to some humbling early momentum,” said Rare Studio head Craig Duncan. “We have watched amazing stories unfold with a number of players working towards becoming our first Pirate Legends.”

Since the launch, Duncan said that over 2 million players have hit the seas with Sea of Thieves becoming the fastest-selling first-party IP in the current generation of consoles.

“The worldwide excitement for Sea of Thieves has made it the fastest-selling first-party new IP of this generation. Having witnessed more than a million players on launch day, our community continues to grow and now has more than two million players. Alongside this, Sea of Thieves is already the best-selling Microsoft Studios first-party title on Windows 10.

Not only that, it appears that even those who weren’t playing Sea of Thieves still wanted to watch it. Whether it was because they were previewing it to see if it would be worth their time, didn’t plan on buying and just wanted to watch, or just couldn’t get enough of Sea of Thieves, streamers and viewers contributed to some big results.

“In addition to its social gameplay that brings people together to create memories and make new friends, one of the things that makes Sea of Thieves so special is how much fun it is to stream and watch others. More than 100,000 players have streamed Sea of Thieves since launch, resulting in more than 10 million hours watched in the last week. Thank you to all the content creators and community who have streamed Sea of Thieves and entertained viewers with their creativity and sense of fun as it jumped into the number one slot on Twitch and Mixer several times this past week.”

Sea of Thieves recently released its first big update for the game that fixed some issues while announcing Rare’s removal of the death tax idea. More updates are expected to come in the future to bring more bugfixes and continue expanding the game.