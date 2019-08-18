New Sea of Thieves Update Adds Dark Relics, Rowboat Harpoons

A new content update this month for Sea of Thieves, the swashbuckling, multiplayer pirate game from Rare, introduces Dark Relics to the game’s seas and adds harpoon guns to rowboats. Yes, there are now harpoon guns on rowboats in Sea of Thieves. In addition to the introduction of said items, the developer revealed exactly how often these sort of content updates should roll out going forward.

In a blog post earlier this week, Rare introduced the new Dark Relics as powerful objects players must retrieve on Voyages. The company also clarified that the new monthly updates will specifically release on the second Wednesday every month going forward, and it won’t always simply just be a new Voyage type.

“On the second Wednesday of each month, Sea of Thieves will gain a new Voyage type, special activity or other feature, serving up fresh regular content in the wake of the epic Anniversary Update,” the blog post states. “These updates will also include new cosmetics and Commendations, plus a mixture of time-limited and permanent activities and content.”

Oh, and the aforementioned rowboat harpoons? Those are a permanent addition to the game, allowing players to hitch a ride on other boats among other nefarious purposes. Exactly how useful these harpoons are is unclear given that the update explicitly refers to their addition as part of increasing and embracing the “mass silliness” within Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves is currently available on Xbox One.